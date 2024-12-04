Menu
    Wicked film and musical differences

    Posted on | By Sian McBride (Updated on Dec 5, 2024)

    Unless you’ve been kept in a poppy induced slumber, you will know that this year belongs to Wicked. Nothing has escaped the film's magical touch, with Robinsons squash, Crocs, Build-A-Bear, Absolut Vodka, Hilton Hotels, Lush and even Walmart’s Macaroni and Cheese all getting the pink and green makeover. 

    The record-breaking film has already taken a whopping $373 million worldwide. Though it is hardly surprising when you know that the 2003 Broadway stage musical it’s based on has already achieved long-running success in America, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan and the UK. The West End production is currently theatrelands 10th longest running show. And with millions of theatregoers flocking to the Victoria Apollo each year, you don’t have to be a gifted green girl to know that the musical has a shining and successful future. 

    Directed by Jon M. Chu, the 2024 film introduces the iconic story to an entirely new audience. But how does the movie compare to the stage show? From subtle differences in the plot to the grand transformations of the characters, here are some fun facts and key distinctions between Wicked the musical and the Wicked film.

    A very popular song gets a new makeover 

    Composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, has given one of the musicals much-loved songs a makeover. The film adaptation of “Popular” includes a longer ending that utilises key changes which better showcases Ariana Grande's (Glinda) soprano range.

    The new arrangement was made specifically for the film, but Schwartz has stated that he prefers this arrangement to the original, and would like to permanently incorporate it into the stage show itself. Well, the current version is so 2003, and we know that Glinda wouldn’t want to be associated with something that is out of date…

    And the songs aren’t the only ones with a new look

    You won’t see any goggles, cog covered set pieces or a truckload of top hats in the film, but you may spot the Time Dragon Clock if you pay close attention. The musical's iconic steampunk aesthetic doesn’t make it to the screen, but did you know why the land of Oz resembles a fantasy Camden Market on stage?

    When the show began production over two decades ago, they were told in no uncertain terms by Warner Bros that they were not allowed to reference any visual element from The Wizard of Oz film. That's why you won’t see any sparkly red shoes, bubble dresses, or Dorothy and Toto on the London stage. They only had the rights to Gregory Maguire's Wicked novel and L. Frank Baum’s Oz series, and that was only because both of these materials were in the public domain.

    It looks like The Wizard rummaged in his bag and gave the film company a change of heart (or they looked at the record-breaking award-winning musicals history, and realised it may be a good thing to be associated with it…), as the 2024 movie is packed full of Easter eggs relating to the 1939 film. Glinda throws new BFF Elphaba a pair of ruby slippers in “Popular”, the yellow brick road has its own origin story in the form of a diorama, Ariana Grande’s Glinda arrives onto the screen dressed in a pink bubble gown, and Elphaba and Fiyero are seen riding bikes that look very similar to Ms. Gulch’s model. We even get a glimpse of a gingham clad girl and her gang. Oh my!

    Elphaba the great and even more powerful

    Now let's be as clear as Glinda’s favourite mode of transportation, Elphaba is no trainee witch in the musical. She showcases her magical abilities throughout the production. Using telekinesis to help rescue a baby lion cub, and the ability to read the spells in the Grimmerie, she is more than a match for The Wizard. 

    The film elevates Elphie’s powers. She can still move objects with her mind, and can blitz through the Grimmerie as if it was Richard Osmans latest best-seller, but now she can also see (briefly and sporadically) into the future, and can fly on her own - though she hasn’t relegated the broom to the cleaning cupboard just yet. 

    You wood not believe how Fiyero and Elphaba meet

    In the musical, Fiyero and Elphaba meet on the first day of Shiz when the Prince’s rickshaw almost runs over the young sorceress. In response to the almost-crash, and to the amusement of their fellow classmates, the rebel royal exclaims “maybe the driver saw green and thought it meant go.”

    Fiyero’s entrance in the film is much more charming. The prince slowly trots through the woodland on a talking horse (very mindful, very demure) and stumbles into Elphaba. He apologises for not seeing her “you must have blended in with the foliage” (we’re going to pretend this was a compliment, and that he was comparing her to the beauty of nature here.) Without an admiring audience, Fiyero is more human and less performative, he quickly offers Elphaba a ride back to uni. However, in a brief nod to the prince's destiny, his classmate demands that he “gets stuffed." Well, the course of true love never did run smooth…

    Wicked film and musical differences

     

    Shiz University has more faculty members 

    The university caters to all the great and good (and wicked) members of Oz, so it’s unsurprising that the educational centre has employed more teachers for the film adaptation. The workload must have been INTENSE for Madame Morrible and Doctor Dillamond, the only teachers featured in the stage musical!

    Tony nominee and Broadway legend Keala Settle, stars as Miss Coddle, the Uni’s much-needed Headmistress. Settle is no stranger to musical films, having starred in 2017’s worldwide phenomenon The Greatest Showman. Her song, “This is Me”, was a breakaway hit, earning a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, in addition to an Oscar and Grammy nomination. We didn’t see much of her in part one, but we have high hopes for more Coddle content in part two.  

    We see Elphie in elementary 

    We don’t see much of Elphaba's childhood in the West End production. In fact, with her formative years reduced to a quick green flash in a rather traumatic birthing scene, we don’t see her as a child at all.  

    In the film version we get a glimpse of a young Elphaba (played by Karis Musongole). In these flashbacks we see her interact with a new character, Dulcibear. Dulcibear, a nanny employed by the family, takes care of  Elphaba when her father all-but disowns her. A friendly giant (who gives the best bear hugs), the cuddly creature is voiced by Olivier award-winning stage actor Sharon D. Clarke. The inclusion of the character gives us more context as to why Elphaba has such strong feelings towards the treatment of animals in Oz. In addition to being a decent human being, obviously. 

    The parents are present 

    Glinda's Momsie and Popsical are never seen in the stage production, but are given a name check at the beginning of Glinda and Elphaba’s hilariously catty duet "What Is This Feeling?" Elphaba's parents are briefly present during the opening of the production, but are mostly obscured by lighting and stage design.

    Gliding down the lake in a very extra, very pink, boat, the film version shows Glinda's mum and dad dropping their privileged princess off at university. The pair are visibly distraught to be parted with their daughter, and busy themselves by negotiating her mountain of hand luggage, hat boxes and handbags. Elphaba and Nessa's remaining parent (Andy Nyman, who starred opposite Imelda Staunton in this year's rival of Hello, Dolly!) also accompanies his children to Shiz, though he’s more perturbed than proud. Unlike the stage show, he doesn’t intend to leave both of his offspring at the uni, the decision for Elphaba's enrollment is sprung on him by Madame Morrible. He appears again when his youngest, Nessa Rose, shows off her reluctant beau.

    Poppies pop up

    Much like the iconic 30s film, poppies pop up everywhere. They are seen in the fields that surround Munchkinland, fixed to Fiyero and Boq’s lapels, adorning Glinda’s toss-worthy hair and on Dr. Dillamond desk.

    When his star pupil fears for a lion cubs safety (the terrified tot is seen shaking in a cage in the middle of the classroom), Elphaba utilises the poppies, sending them spinning above the students heads which causes them to fall asleep. In the stage show she causes a mini earthquake which sends the teenagers flying. The little change links the film even closer to The Wizard of Oz, in which the Wicked Witch of the West uses the flowers to make Dorothy and her crew fall asleep, to keep them from meeting the Wizard.

    It’s not just the run time that’s longer

    At 2hrs 41mins, Wicked Part One is actually longer than the entire stage musical - which clocks in at 2hrs 30mins (not including the 15 minute interval). 

    "Dancing Through Life," "One Short Day," and "Defying Gravity" are broken up in the movie in order to showcase the locations, provide close-ups of the characters, provide additional dialogue and allow for exhilarating dance breaks. One of the musical's most famous songs, "Defying Gravity," becomes a 14-minute number with the song stopping and starting as Elphaba and Glinda each try to persuade the other that they are right.

    Book Wicked tickets today

    Why wait until November 2025 to see Part 2? See the entire enchanting story live on stage today! 

    Already played spot the difference with Wicked Part One and the Wicked stage show? Why not try your hand at these other stage to film to stage adaptations; Matilda, Mean Girls, Dr Strangelove, Disney’s The Lion King, Back to the Future, Devil Wears Prada, Disney’s Hercules Clueless, 101 Dalmatians, Les Misérables and MAMMA MIA!

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

