Flying high! Wicked earns four Golden Globe nominations
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
Phantasmagorical news! The first Wicked film has made like a twister and swept the board at the Golden Globes, picking up four nominations including Best Picture and Best Performance by a Female Actor.
Part one of the much-talked about musical broke box office records (and the internet) when it opened two weeks ago. The film, directed by Jon M Chu and starring Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda), tells the true story of the witches of Oz. And explains how one became good and the other, wicked.
Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, and adapted from the 2003 Broadway blockbuster. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) collaborated with Dana Fox to create the spellbinding screenplay.
Erivo is up against Amy Adams, Karla Sofía Gascón, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, and Zendaya in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category. Whereas Grande faces fellow Disney star, Selena Gomez in addition to Felicity Jones, Margaret Qualley, Isabella Rossellini and Zoe Saldaña in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category.
The film itself was nominated for Best Picture (musical or comedy) AND Box Office Achievement.
Wicked was released in cinemas on 22 November and continues to play to packed audiences. After one hell of an interval, part two will fly into cinemas on 21 November 2025. Can’t wait that long? See both parts at the Apollo Victoria today!
