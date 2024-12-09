Flying high! Wicked earns four Golden Globe nominations

Phantasmagorical news! The first Wicked film has made like a twister and swept the board at the Golden Globes, picking up four nominations including Best Picture and Best Performance by a Female Actor.

Part one of the much-talked about musical broke box office records (and the internet) when it opened two weeks ago. The film, directed by Jon M Chu and starring Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda), tells the true story of the witches of Oz. And explains how one became good and the other, wicked.

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, and adapted from the 2003 Broadway blockbuster. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) collaborated with Dana Fox to create the spellbinding screenplay.