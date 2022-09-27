Menu
    Wicked celebrates its 16th birthday by extending its run

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    For over a decade and counting, the incredible Wicked has been telling its story to over 11 million people. The musical has earned its place as one of the most critically-acclaimed and commercially successful productions of all time. Most importantly, it has given fans of The Wizard of Oz an opportunity to see into the lives of The Wicked Witch of The West and Glinda The Good Witch. 

    With explosive songs and stunning set design - Wicked reminds us that appearances are often severely misleading. To celebrate its knockout 16th birthday, Wicked has announced that it will be extending its run for all performances until Sunday 26 November 2023 at the Apollo Victoria Theatre. To witness this incredible production, grab yourself a new ticket today!

    The story of Wicked 

    Wicked follows the ups and downs of one turbulent friendship. The story begins with Elphaba (later to be known as The Wicked Witch of The West) and Glinda (known to be Glinda The Good Witch) during their school days and shows a once unbreakable bond threatened by The Wizard’s corruption. Wicked is a story of acceptance, opposing ideologies and injustice. 

    The cast of Wicked 

    Wicked currently stars Lucie Jones (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Gary Wilmot (The Wizard, until 16 October 2022), Mark Curry (The Wizard, from 18 October 2022), Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba) and Lisa-Anne Wood (Standby for Glinda). 

    Wicked is produced by Marc Platt and Executive Producer (UK) Michael McCabe. Music and lyrics are handled by Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz. Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello

    Tickets for Wicked are available now! 

    Want to see how one witch falls from grace whilst the other rises? Tickets for Wicked are available to book now!

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

