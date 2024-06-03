Menu
    Meet the cast of Wicked

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    Since Wicked first bewitched audiences on the West End stage in 2006, the captivating world of the Emerald City has seen its fair share of actors dancing through life at the Apollo Victoria, but who is currently playing the iconic roles of Glinda, Elphaba and the rest of the gang in the Wicked London cast?

    Who are the current Wicked London cast members?

    Described as "one of the most successful musicals of all time" by BBC News, Wicked first enchanted London audiences in 2006, swiftly becoming the 10th longest-running West End production in history. With over 100 prestigious global awards under its belt, the show has wowed more than 12 million theatre-goers in London alone thanks to its magical story and jaw-dropping songs. 

    As of mid-March 2024, the Wicked London cast features production features another outstanding lineup, starring including Alexia Khadime (Elphaba), Lucy St. Louis (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Michael Fenton Stevens (The Wizard), Caitlin Anderson (Nessarose), Graham Kent (Doctor Dillamond) and Joe Thompson-Oubari (Boq), among others.

    And what about those crucial Standby Roles?

    Returning to the Wicked London cast is Laura Harrison, who previously graced the stage as an ensemble cast member and now takes on the pivotal role of Standby for Elphaba. Meanwhile, Christine Tucker, an esteemed member of the current ensemble, steps into the spotlight as Standby for Glinda, filling in during the maternity leave of Lisa-Anne Wood.

    Meet the cast of Wicked

    Who were the original Wicked London cast members?

    The original Wicked London cast, which graced the West End stage in 2006, boasted a stellar lineup of performers who infused the magical realm of Oz with their remarkable talent

    Idina Menzel is renowned for her iconic portrayal of Elphaba, and you will no doubt recognise her voice as Elsa in the Disney film Frozen. Helen Dallimore brought Glinda to life, Adam Garcia charmed audiences as Fiyero, showcasing his versatility after starring in the film Coyote Ugly. Miriam Margolyes lent her distinct presence to the role of Madame Morrible, her extensive career includes memorable performances in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and The Age of Innocence

    Nigel Planer mesmerised as The Wizard, known for his work in The Young Ones and Terry Pratchett's Hogfather. Katie Rowley Jones portrayed Nessarose, her credits also including The Beautiful Game. Martin Ball rounded out the principal cast as Doctor Dillamond, bringing his talent from productions like Les Misérables and Phantom of the Opera. Together, these actors laid the blueprint (well, greenprint!) for Wicked's enduring success on the West End stage.

    Book tickets to Wicked today!

    Everyone deserves the chance to fly - and everyone deserves the chance to see the talented cast of Wicked -  book your official tickets to see Wicked today!

