White Christmas starring Danny Mac and Dan Burton to transfer to the West End’s Dominion Theatre this year Mar 19, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels While there probably won't be any actual snow in London this holiday season (unless you're living inside a Doctor Who Christmas special), it's certainly snow pipe dream to have a white Christmas this year as it has been officially confirmed today that the Leicester's Curve Theatre production of White Christmas will be transferring to the Dominion Theatre come November.

The cast of White Christmas performing at the Curve Theatre in Leicester.

When is the White Christmas musical coming to the West End?

The Curve Theatre's White Christmas, which is directed by Nikolai Foster, is set to transfer to London's West End on 15 November 2019 and will be booking until 4 January 2020. Tickets for White Christmas at London's Dominion Theatre go on sale Monday, 25 March 2019.

The musical received its world premiere back in 2000 at The Muny in St Louis before going on tour in both the US and the UK. It transferred to the Marquis Theatre on Broadway in 2008 and didn't receive its official West End premiere until 2014 when it finally made its way to the Dominion Theatre. The upcoming transfer from Leicester will mark the show's second official run in London.

Cast list for the White Christmas musical

Danny Mac and Dan Burton will reprise their roles as Bob Wallace and Phil Davis from the Curve Leicester run. Further casting for the White Christmas West End revival will be announced in due course.

Prior to White Christmas, Danny Mac most recently portrayed Joe Gillis in Andrew Lloyd Webber's award-winning stage adaptation of Sunset Boulevard, which earned Mac a Manchester Theatre Award for Best Actor and a WhatsOnStage Award nomination. The Bromley-born actor gained a foothold in acting at the tender age of 10 when he appeared as Gavroche for ten weeks in the 1998 Southampton production of Les Miserables, later reprising the role in 1999 for the West End run.

10 years later, Mac was an understudy for the role of Boq in the West End production of Wicked but left after 21 months to join the cast of British soap opera Hollyoaks for a recurring role as Mark 'Dodger' Savage. His role on the soap earned him multiple awards and nominations, including four Sexiest Male awards and a Best Actor award from the Inside Soap Awards and three Sexiest Male awards from the British Soap Awards. His appearance on the 14th series of Strictly Come Dancing currently holds the record for the show's highest-scoring male celebrity.

Dan Burton is a highly prolific, musical theatre actor who is perhaps best known for starring as Tulsa in the 2015 Gypsy revival, a role which earned him a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical at the 2016 Olivier Awards. Burton's other most notable stage credits include Nikos/Padamadan in the original West End cast of Legally Blonde, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in Betty Blue Eyes, Don Lockwood in the Parisian production of Singin' in the Rain, and Billy Lawlor in the Parisian production of 42nd Street.

The White Christmas musical creative team

White Christmas is based on the 1954 film of the same name, which starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen. It is known for featuring the famous festive Christmas song by Irving Berlin, also called 'White Christmas', as well as Berlin's hit numbers 'Count Your Blessings', 'Blue Skies' and 'Sisters'.

The musical features a book by David Ives and Paul Blake, and the West End revival will feature set design by Michael Taylor, costume design by Diego Pitarch, choreography by Stephen Mear, lighting design by Mark Henderson, and sound design by Tom Marshall. The production will also include orchestrations by Larry Blank and new musical arrangements by Jason Carr.

What is the White Christmas musical about?

White Christmas follows two army soldiers, Captain Bob Wallace and Private First Class Phil Davis, who are stationed in Europe during the Second World War. The two put on a show for their division singing Irving Berlin's 'White Christmas' before everyone is forced to duck and cover from an aerial bombardment strike. Phil pushes his comrade, Bob, out of harm's way but ends up injuring his own arm in the process. Bob offers to repay him after the war, agreeing to perform a duet Phil wrote. The remainder of the musical is about the two veterans chasing love and performing their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just so happens to be run by their former Army commander.

