What’s opening in London theatres this month (June 2024)
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
We’re fast approaching the midpoint of 2024, but we like to think of the year as a glass half full. After all, there are plenty of grool shows popping up across theatre land to quench our thirst for new theatre!
Whether you fancy a tried and tested tipple, like the iconic Starlight Express or Tony winning Next to Normal, or fancy something with a bit of a kick, like the urgent new play Olivier Award winner Joe Penhall, the West End has something for everyone’s tastes. So, sit back, relax and drink in our list below.
Mean Girls (6 June)
Get in the Savoy Theatre, losers, we’re seeing Mean Girls the Musical! That’s right, the West End has just got fetch, as the hottest new musical makes its UK premiere this month. How grool.
Following the success of the Tony nominated Broadway run, and the movie musical starring Reneé Rapp, Mean Girls the Musical is finally going to sit with us in London.
Home-schooled in South Africa, Cady is plunged into the suburban jungle of Illinois. Here she is forced to learn the very peculiar mating rituals and pack mentality of the typical American High School. Soon she unwittingly finds herself inducted into the seemingly fabulous world of The Plastics, but she should know more than anyone that messing with the hierarchy can have devastating effects for the whole food chain…
Starlight Express (8 June)
Get your skates on, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s much-loved musical is pulling into the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre! Over 20 million people have already seen Starlight Express, and now you can add yourself to those numbers (as long as you have a valid train ticket, of course)
Rusty, a humble steam engine, dreams of becoming a racing champion, however he’s overshadowed by more modern competitors: the electric engine Electra and the diesel engine Greaseball. Despite facing doubts and setbacks, Rusty believes in the legendary Starlight Express, a figure representing hope and self-belief. With the help of his friends, including the passenger coach Pearl and the observation car Dustin, Rusty overcomes his insecurities. But can he clinch a win in the racing heats, or even the title?
The Constituent (20 June)
Tony, Emmy and BAFTA Award winner James Corden (One Man, Two Guvnors, Gavin and Stacey) and BAFTA winner Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, Line of Duty) join forces in Olivier Award winner Joe Penhall's political play.
In a landscape of increasing threat, what place is there for empathy? Is an open-door policy now dependent on stab vests? this urgently topical new play sees Maxwell Martin as an opposition backbencher whose ideals of public office are tested by Corden.
Directed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical) The Constituent deconstructs politics, panic alarms and the conflict between public service and personal safety.
Slave Play (29 June)
The most Tony nominated play of all time makes its much talked about West End debut! Iconic, groundbreaking, and controversial, Slave Play has been hailed ‘the single most daring thing in theatre’ by The New York Times.
Jeremy O.Harris’s extraordinary play about race, identity and sexuality in twenty-first century America follows three interracial couples at the MacGregor Plantation. The heat in the air, the cotton fields and the power of the whip. Yet nothing is quite as it appears… or maybe it is.
Starring Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones) alongside Fisayo Akinade, James Cusati-Moyer, Aaron Heffernan, Chalia La Tour, Annie McNamara, Irene Sofia Lucio and Olivia Washington. Don’t miss your chance to see these big names in the intimate Noël Coward Theatre.
Also opening in London Theatre’s this month
Marie Curie the Musical opens at Charring Cross Theatre on 1 June 2024
Yamato: The Wings of Phoenix opens at the Peacock Theatre on 4 June 2024
English opens at the Kiln Theatre on 5 June 2024
Boys from the Blackstuff opens at the Garrick Theatre on 13 June 2024
L’amore Del Cuore (Heart’s Desire) opens at The Coronet Theatre on 13 June 2024
The Bounds opens at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court on 13 June 2024
The Secret Garden opens at Open Air Theatre on 15 June 2024
The Marilyn Conspiracy opens at the Park Theatre on 19 June 2024
The Beckett Trilogy opens at The Coronet Theatre on 20 June 2024
Much Ado About Nothing opens at St Paul’s Church on 21 June 2024
The Acrobatic Swan Lake opens at Sadler’s Wells on 21 June 2024
Nadiya and Kai Behind the Magic opens at the Peacock Theatre on 23 June 2024
Skeleton Crew opens at the Donmar Warehouse on 28 June 2024
Frozen the Musical – Pride Performance opens at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 28 June 2024