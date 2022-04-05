What’s On: Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre 2022 Season Apr 5, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Summer at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre is always a highly anticipated season in London theatreland and possibly even more so with the exciting shows on the horizon this year. The 2022 season marks the venues 90th anniversary and will begin in May with Legally Blonde. Read more about the upcoming shows at London’s Open Air Theatre below.

Legally Blonde

The eagerly awaited revival of hit musical Legally Blonde will kick off the season on 13 May and will run to 2 July 2022. Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture, the musical has music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe (Heathers the Musical) and Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls) with a book by Heather Hach. The new revival will be directed by Six co-creator Lucy Moss.

Courtney Bowman leads the cast of Legally Blonde in the role of Elle Woods. She will be joined by Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Emmett, Lauren Drew as Brooke, Vanessa Fisher as Vivienne, Isaac Hesketh as Margot, Nadine Higgin as Paulette, Alžbeta Matyšáková as Enid, Eugene McCoy as Callahan, Grace Mouat as Pilar, Alistair Toovey as Warner and Hannah Yun Chamberlain as Serena.

The cast will be complete by Gabriela Benedetti, Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Jasmin Colangelo, Allie Daniel, Joe Foster, Dominic Lamb, Esme Laudat, Liam McEvoy, Billy Nevers, Ashley Rowe, Shakira Simpson, Biancha Szynal and Paulo Teixeira.

The creative team features choreography by Ellen Kane, set design by Laura Hopkins, costume design by Jean Chan, lighting design by Phillip Gladwell and sound design by Tony Gayle.

Meet fashion merchandising major Elle Woods and her college boyfriend Warner Huntington III. They are the perfect couple! That is, until he heads off to Harvard and dumps Elle, in search of a more “serious” girlfriend. Elle embarks on a mission to win him back but along the way discovers there’s more to her than meets the eye. Featuring original songs such as ‘Ohmigod, You Guys’, ‘So Much Better’, ‘Legally Blonde’, ‘Bend and Snap’ and more.

Don’t miss out on tickets for this summer’s must-see show! Book now whilst the best availability lasts for this strictly limited season.



101 Dalmatians

The new musical 101 Dalmatians will open at Open Air Theatre on 12 July and will perform until 28 August 2022. The show is based on the beloved book by Dodie Smith; and has a book by Johnny McKnight, with music and lyrics by Douglas Hodge. The production will be directed by Timothy Sheader (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Artistic Director).

The cast is led by Kate Fleetwood in the iconic role of Cruella de Vil. Pongo’s puppet team will be Danny Collins (Pongo Voice) and Ben Thompson (Pongo Head), along with Perdita’s puppet team who will be Emma Lucia (Perdita Voice) and Yana Penrose (Perdita Head). The cast of 101 Dalmatians is complete by Stuart Angell as Captain Head and Tom Peters as Captain Voice, George Bukhari as Jasper, Karen Fishwick as Danielle, Eric Stroud as Dominic, Jonny Weldon as Casper, Grace Wylde as Madam Doué, with Jamil Abbasi, Sonya Cullingford, Courtney George, Joseph Fletcher, CJ Johnson, Kody Mortimer as the ensemble, and Tash Holway (Dance Captain), Simon Oskarsson, Jade Davies, and Taofique Folarin as swing.

101 Dalmatians has a creative team comprised of Shanaé Chisholm (casting assistant), Josie Daxter (assistant director), Jill Green CDG (casting director), Zinnie Harris (stage adaptation), Tash Holway (associate choreographer), Howard Hudson (lighting designer), Maia Kirkman-Richards (assistant puppets director), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound design), Katrina Lindsay (costume design), Toby Olié (puppetry designer and director), Colin Richmond (set designer), Liam Steel (choreographer), Sarah Travis (musical supervisor and orchestrator) and Naughton Casting (children’s casting director).

When infamous villain Cruella de Vil sets her sights on a new fur coat, there’s trouble ahead for Pongo and Perdita and their adorable puppies. Based on the classic story set in Regent’s Park, this new musical adaptation, packed with puppetry, is perfect for a summer’s day.

This newly commission musical is going to be one to see! Get your tickets for 101 Dalmatians early and make sure your seat is secure for this upcoming musical spotacular!



Antigone

Completing the 90th anniversary season at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre will be a retelling of Antigone written by Inua Ellams (Barber Shop Chronicles) and directed by Max Webster (Life of Pi). The modernised version will have its first performance on 3 September and is scheduled to perform until 24 September 2022.

The production is brought to the stage by choreographer Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, sound designer Emma Laxton, costume designer Khadija Raza, set designer Leslie Traver, with casting director Polly Jerrold, composer Shez Manzoor, and associate director Jo Tyabji.

The blistering, modern reimagining tells the tale of a torn family in a hostile state; with one heroic brother, one misguided son, one conflicted sister, with the second on the run.

Don’t miss this epic retelling and secure your tickets for Antigone now. Seats for the strictly limited season are bound to be (anti)gone soon!