What's on at Sadler's Wells for the new 2020 season? Nov 11, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The latest season at Sadler's Wells is action-packed, to say the least. Featuring emerging talents, final farewells, and thrilling revivals, there's absolutely no excuse not to head to Rosebery Avenue! Find out what dance productions are set to run at Sadler's Wells this year, and in 2020, below.

Singin' in the Rain is back in London next summer for a special run at Sadler's Wells!

What's showing at Sadler's Wells?

Emanuel Gat: WORKS

11 - 12 November 2019

Israelian-French choreographer Emanuel Gat, best known for winning two Bessie Awards, is set to present six dance pieces for his newest compilation entitled simply Works. 10 dancers will perform in an exquisite musical dreamworld where each work is dedicated to a world-famous composer.



Dorrance Dance: Myelination and other works

14 - 16 November 2019

World-class tap dancing star Michelle Dorrance is determined to test the limits of what this captivating art form can do. The triple bill features the Bessie Award-winning hip-hop fusion, Three to One, alongside the New Orleans-style piece, Jungle Blues, and the show's satisfying finale, Myelination.



Acosta Danza: Evolution

18 - 23 November 2019

Carlos Acosta and his Cuban dance company are set to fill the Sadler's Wells stage for a limited run this month. The show will include such dance pieces as Pontus Lidberg's Paysage, Soudain, la nuit, Christopher Bruce's Rooster set to the greatest hits by The Rolling Stones, a brand-new piece by emerging choreographer Raúl Reinoso entitled Satori, and Faun, which is by Sadler's Wells' Associate Artist Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and completes this quadruple bill.





Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes

3 December 2019 - 17 January 2020

This masterful ballet adaptation of the classic British film of the same name is the highlight of the new Sadler's Wells season. Having won two Olivier Awards, Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes is back in London. Aspiring dance star Victoria is split between two men who ignite her flames of passion. Does Victoria wear the red shoes or do the red shoes wear her? Don't miss this hot Christmas dance special!



Michael Keegan-Dolan / Teaċ Daṁsa — MÁM

5 - 7 February 2020

Mám, a new dance production presented by Keegan-Dolan and Damsa, is set to make its UK premiere this February. Based around the Irish word 'mám', which translates into English as 'mountain pass', the new Sadler's Wells production of MAM is an exploration on how life's polar opposites often collide in order to join forces and find answers to life's problems. Irish concertina player Cormac Begley takes to stage with 12 fabulous dancers from the Teac Damsa company and the classical and contemporary s t a r g a z e.



Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan — 13 Tongues & Dust

26 - 29 February 2020

Founder of Cloud Gate and choreographer Lin Hwai-Min presents Dust in which he uses Dmitri Shostakovich's response to the Dresden destruction whilst new artistic director Cheng Tsung-Lung presents 13 Tongues, which is based on his experiences selling slippers on the side of the road with the sounds and sights of Bangka in Taipei, Taiwan.





Also showing at Sadler's Wells next year...



Crystal Pite & Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot — Revisor

3 - 5 March 2020

A fascinating new look at the classic comedy, The Inspector General.



Richard Alston Dance Company — Final Edition

7 - 8 March 2020

After 25 years on the dance scene, Richard Alston Dance Company bids a final farewell and will demonstrate Alston's devotion to extraordinary new works and music.



Cunningham / Keegan-Dolan / Peck — Nico Muhly: Drawn Lines

19 - 21 March 2020

This triple bill features an epic programme showcasing Nico Muhly's revolutionary music played live on stage by Britten Sinfonia.



BalletBoyz — Deluxe

25 - 27 March 2020

Get ready for a new dance production celebrating the 20th anniversary of BalletBoyz.



balletLORENT — The Lost Happy Endings

10 -11 April 2020

Based on Carol Ann Duffy's original story and narrated by Joanna Lumley, The Lost Happy Endings follows Jub, a fearless forest guardian with six fingers on each hand who has been entrusted with the mission to protect all happy endings. She is joined by a host of fairytale favourites, including Goldilocks, Snow White, Cinderella, Pinocchio, and more. The perfect fairytale dance production for Easter weekend.



Alexander Whitley Dance Company – Overflow

17 - 18 April 2020

An all-new show that explores our data-driven world where everything from our emotions and actions is converted into binary code filled with ones and zeros.



Northern Ballet - Geisha

21 - 25 April 2020

Two women's lives are ripped to shreds in a world where honour and beauty take precedence over everything. Featuring award-winning choreographer Kenneth Tindall, set and costume design from Christopher Oram, composer Alexandra Harwood, lighting design from Alastair West, historical consultancy from Lesley Downer, and a libretto by Gwyneth Huges.



Enter Achilles — A work by Lloyd Newson (DV8 Physical Theatre)

26 May - 6 June 2020

A hit dance production filled with heaps of testosterone, in-your-face masculinity, and jukebox joy, Enter Achilles sees British pub culture thrown right on stage at Sadler's Wells in an unapologetic production originally conceived by DV8 Physical Theatre's Lloyd Newson.



Birmingham Royal Ballet: Summer 2020 Mixed Bill

10 - 13 June 2020

Carlos Acosta's first programme as artistic director for the Birmingham Royal Ballet features a mixed bill of works, including Goyo Montero’s Chacona, a newly commissioned work from former Dutch National Ballet dancer Daniela Cardim and Emmy Award-winning composer Paul Englishby, and George Balanchine’s Theme and Variations set to the music of Tchaikovsky.





Singin' in the Rain

24 July - 30 August 2020

Based on Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's classic film of the same name, Singin' in the Rain is set to make a huge splash this summer at Sadler's Wells. Featuring such spectacular musical numbers as "Make 'em Laugh", "Good Morning, Moses Supposes", and more, this sure-fire West End hit is guaranteed to knock your socks off with its dazzling visuals and show-stopping choreography from Andrew Wright. The wonderful Adam Cooper reprises his role as Don Lockwood (made iconic by Gene Kelly in the original film) after Cooper played the character in the 2011 Chichester and 2012 West End runs.