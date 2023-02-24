What is opening in London theatres this month? (March 2023) Feb 24, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride As Spring officially begins this month, we have picked you a bunch of blooming great shows, guaranteed to leave you in a sunshine state of mind. Even if the weather outside is predictably, stubbornly, ‘British’. So, ditch the scarf and woolly hat, and stock up on the sunscreen. Whether you’re longing for a love story, or want to rock out to some feel-good tunes. These hot new productions are guaranteed to turn up the heat...

Guys and Dolls (3 March)

You’d be crazy to miss this bunch of Guys and Dolls! The Bridge Theatre is known for its ambitious and immersive staging, transporting audiences into the heart of the action whilst standing just meters from it. Guys and Dolls, the venue's newest production of the classic musical, promises to be their most exciting yet.

Explore the streets of Manhattan and bars of Havana, in the unlikeliest of love stories of all time. With more hit songs, more laughs, and more romance than any show ever written, this adaptation certainly rocks (the boat).

Bonnie and Clyde (4 March)

Audiences wanted more of this criminally good musical, and the team behind Bonnie and Clyde were only too happy to deliver the (stolen) goods. Following a sold-out concert performance and a smash-hit run at London’s Art's Theatre, these two unlikely folk heroes are back for a limited time only.

Hauled up at the Garrick Theatre for 11 weeks only, this electric musical tells a thrilling tale of love, adventure, and crime. The story of Bonnie and Clyde captivated a country, and eventually the world, as the infamous couple's reckless and brazen acts grew more and more devastating. Do not miss your chance to catch these criminals in action.

Ain’t Too Proud (31 March)

Can we Temptations you with this Tony award-winning transfer? (Sorry, I Ain’t Too Proud of that one!)

Produced by Otis Williams, original member, and founder, of the Hall of Fame residents: The Temptations. This explosive new musical follows the lives of five men who rise from the streets of Detroit to worldwide stardom. Set against the backdrop of civil unrest, this heart-wrenching tale follows the band's epic journey of joy and uncertainty.

Navigating trials of trust, and betrayals that threaten to tear the unbreakable bond of brotherhood. This is the ultimate backstage pass to The Temptations, brought to you by the man who lived it.

Also opening in theatres this March

Scottish Ballet – Coppélia opens at Sadler’s Wells on 02 March

Marjorie Prime opens at Menier Chocolate Factory on 03 March

Steel Magnolias opens at Westcliff-on-Sea on 07 March

Turn It Out with Tiler Peck and Friends opens at Sadler’s Wells on 09 March

The King and I opens at Wycombe Swan on 14 March

Unexpected Twist opens at Rose Theatre on 15 March

The Way Old Friends Do opens at Park Theatre on 15 March

Dance of Death opens at The Coronet Theatre on 16 March

Accidental Death of an Anarchist opens at Lyric Hammersmith on 18 March

English National Ballet — Creature opens at Sadler’s Wells on 23 March

Gone Too Far! opens at Theatre Royal Stratford East on 24 March

The sold-out run of A Little Life opens at Harold Pinter Theatre on 25 March

The Dead City opens at London Coliseum on 25 March

Steel Magnolias opens at Wycombe Swan on 29 March