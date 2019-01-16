Waitress The Musical announces first-ever Cast Album Karaoke nights open to audience participation Jan 16, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels If you’ve always dreamed of singing live on the West End stage, then now’s your chance for your big break! The West End production of Waitress has just announced two special karaoke nights that are open to members of the audience following the performance. Grab your apron and get ready to put on a show as you sing your favourite Sara Bareilles song from the show! Waitress The Musical starring Katharine McPhee opens at the Adelphi Theatre on 8 February 2019.

Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre opens the mic to audiences

Waitress 'Cast Album Karaoke' nights will take place on Tuesday, 19 February and Monday, 18 March 2019. Following each performance, the Adelphi Theatre stage will yield to participating audience members who signed up in the lobby before the start of the show. Ever dreamed of being a West End sensation? Well, you've gotta start somewhere! Even Waitress star Katharine McPhee started from the bottom on American Idol before coming out on top!

How do Waitress Cast Album Karaoke nights work?

All you have to do is purchase tickets to Waitress for either 19 February or 18 March and sign up with a Waitress representative in the lobby before the start of the show or during the interval. Be sure to give them your name and the Waitress song you wish to sing. Don't forget that you can sign up as an individual or as a duo, trio, or group and make sure you mention this to the representative when you sign up. Please note that individuals or groups will be permitted to sing only once.

After the show's cast take their final bows, remain in your seats and the karaoke will begin immediately following the performance. If your name is called, come on up and let your talent shine! Worried you won't remember all the lyrics? Never fear! Lyric books will be at the ready for your reference so you can focus on your voice and not the words! The show's musical director, Katharine Woolley, will also be right there to guide you through every step of the way.

About Waitress, the West End musical

Waitress opens on 8 February 2019 for previews at London's Adelphi Theatre before officially opening on 7 March 2019. Now in its third year at Broadway's Atkinson Theater, Waitress is set to bring its lead creative team of all females across the pond in a West End first. Reprising her role as Jenna from the Broadway production is Katharine McPhee, who makes her highly anticipated West End debut. The American actress slash singer is joined by David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, Marisha Wallace as Becky and Peter Hannah as Earl.

Based on the 2007 film by the late Adrienne Shelly, Waitress The Musical follows Jenna, a waitress and talented pie-baker who dreams of escaping her abusive husband and podunk town. Baking pies becomes therapeutic for her as she pours her heart into her bodacious pie crust. Betrayed By My Eggs Pie and The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie become art imitating life. When Jenna learns of a baking contest in a nearby county, she is determined to win a trophy and cash prize – her one-way ticket out of her mess! And with a bun in her oven, no pressure!

Waitress is currently booking until 25 May 2019.

Get a slice of Waitress pie for as low as £24!

If you're looking to get your 15 minutes of fame, it'll come at a very low price! Tickets to the Waitress Cast Album Karaoke nights are currently among the West End's most affordable with tickets for the karaoke night performance on 19 February beginning at £36 and the karaoke night performance on 18 March beginning at £24! Book your tickets to Waitress early and secure the best seats and prices when you try our interactive seating plan!

