Tyrone Huntley cast in new summer musical The View UpStairs at the Soho Theatre May 16, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Renowned musical theatre star Tyrone Huntley has been cast in the role of Wes in the upcoming European premiere of The View UpStairs. The all-new LGBTQ+ musical, which has enjoyed a lot of buzz following the show's initial announcement made earlier this year, opens on 18 July 2019 at the Soho Theatre in London's West End. The musical's opening night will come just over a week after this year's Pride in London takes place.

Lincoln-born actor Tyrone Huntley is set to portray Wes in The View UpStairs, effectively joining the previously announced John Partridge as Buddy, Broadway star Andy Mientus as Patrick, Cedric Neal as Willie, Declan Bennett as Dale, Carly Mercedes Dyer as Henri, Derek Hagen as Cops/Realtor, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as Inez, Garry Lee as Freddy, and Joseph Prouse as Richard.

Tyrone Huntley is a highly prolific musical theatre actor who trained in acting at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. His most notable early theatre roles include Gator in the original London production of Memphis at the Shaftesbury Theatre and Doctor in the original London cast of The Book of Mormon, both of which earned him Broadway World Award nominations.

Huntley has also recently been nominated for an Ian Charleson Award for the role of Lysander in the Newbury production of A Midsummer's Dream. He received the London Evening Standard Award for Emerging Talent and an Oliver Award nomination for his portrayal of Judas in the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Other notable stage credits of Huntley's include TJ in the nationwide tour of Sister Act, Justin Laboy in 21 Chump Street, C.C. White in Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre, and Obi in Leave to Remain at the Lyric Hammersmith. Huntley recently made his directorial debut with Ain't Misbehavin', which ran at The Mercury Theatre, Colchester and Southwark Playhouse and received a fleet of five-star reviews.

Special gala night announced for The View UpStairs in aid of AKT

A gala night will be held on 24 July for the Max Vernon musical with all proceeds from tickets sales for that night's performance of The View UpStairs to be donated to AKT, a non-profit organisation that supports homeless LGBTQ+ youth by providing safe havens, homes, and hopes for the future for those between the ages of 16 and 25. The charity organisation has active AKT service centres in London, Newcastle, and Manchester and operates all across the UK thanks to its online service.

The View UpStairs plot summary

The View UpStairs tells the story of youthful fashion designer Wes who purchases a long-forgotten space formerly known as the UpStairs Lounge, a bustling gay nightclub from the 1970s located in New Orleans' French Quarter District. The dance club was the victim of an arson attack in the 1970s that resulted in 32 deaths and the building burning down. It was once the worst attack on the LGBTQ+ community in the United States until the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, which claimed 49 lives. The View UpStairs is an anthem to the fallen of that era and an homage to the psychedelic times as it takes audience members on an unforgettable trip filled with experimentation, sultry seduction, and soulful vibes of rock and jazz music.

Max Vernon's The View UpStairs opened Off-Broadway in 2017 to rave reviews from critics, audiences, and celebrities alike, including RuPaul. The original cast recording is available on Broadway Records.

