Touching The Void to transfer to the Duke of York's Theatre this autumn, tickets on sale now! May 16, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Following a sell-out world premiere at the Bristol Old Vic last year, David Greig's stage adaptation of Touching The Void is set to transfer to London's Duke of York's Theatre on 9 November for a strictly limited season lasting until 29 February 2020.

The gripping and at times comedic play, Touching The Void, is officially on its way to London's West End.

Touching The Void to be touching West End audiences this autumn

After a highly successful run at the Bristol Old Vic last September, which marked the venue's first stage production since undergoing refurbishment, Touching The Void is now heading to the Duke of York's Theatre with tickets on sale now.

About Touching The Void: The Play

Touching The Void is directed by Tom Morris, the award-winning director behind Queen Elizabeth's favourite play, War Horse. The show is based on the best-selling memoir by Joe Simpson, which was adapted into a BAFTA Award-winning film. The exhilarating story tells of Simon Yates' and Joe Simpson's fight for survival on the treacherous Peruvian mountain, Siula Grande, located in the Andes. The intimate space will seemingly place London audiences right in the shoes of these two daring mountain climbers, pondering just how far they are willing to go to be a survivor.

Early Bird Special: Touching The Void discount tickets for top-price seats

Discount tickets for Touching The Void at the Duke of York's Theatre are on sale now. Book by 9 June 2019 and save up to £28 on top-tier tickets. Both £78 and £66 tickets are currently going for £50. This special offer is valid for performances between 9 November and 30 November 2019, excluding the performance on the 14th.

