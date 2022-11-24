Top 6 family shows this Black Friday Nov 24, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Nothing compares to a family day out in London, whether you’re a resident of the city or you’re popping down for the day. Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to make the most of a family day out in London with our exclusively priced London theatre shows for families! Watch Peppa Pig and friends jump up and down in muddy puddles with Peppa Pig tickets, or immerse yourself into the magical world of The Snowman with The Snowman tickets. Whatever you and the kids decide, enjoy it all at Black Friday rates. So, which show (or shows) will you choose to see?

Top London theatre shows for families

1. Wicked

Wicked explores an unlikely friendship that blossoms at Shiz University, before Dorothy’s farmhouse crash-landed on The Wicked Witch of The West. Wicked follows Elphaba and Glinda's stories during their university days, it is a tale of female unity, love and betrayal. When their friendship is put to the test, Elphaba must do anything she can to do what’s right! So, how did she come to be known as wicked?

2. Frozen the Musical

The lands of Arendelle are completely frozen, and only the powers of love can thaw them. Join Anna and Elsa on their journey of discovery in Frozen the Musical as Elsa battles with the greatest force of all - her own self-doubt. An iconic staple of the stage and screen, the Frozen franchise burst onto the scene in 2014 and has since left a lasting legacy. Accompanied by the mammoth hit ‘Let It Go’ and other smash-hit numbers, Frozen the Musical features all of the themes of love, family and betrayal of the film with added jaw-dropping visual effects and costume changes, often considered to host some of the most beautiful stage visuals of all time.

3. Back To The Future

Back To The Future the film is considered to be the greatest science-fiction film ever made and one of the greatest films ever made, over the years it has expanded into a franchise and has received a dedicated fan following. It has now been produced for the stage.

Go back in time to 1955 Hill Valley with Marty McFly. When Marty steps inside a time machine built by the kooky Doc Brown, the course of history is about to change. In a race against time, Marty must fix the present, escape the past and send himself back to the future to ensure that he has a future at all. Can he make his parents fall in love and save his own destiny?

4. The Snowman

Bursting with vibrant sets, brilliant costumes, animated dancing and classic heart-warming storytelling, The Snowman continues to be a beloved tale amongst families after 40 years, drawing people in with its enchanting narrative, creatively told through silence and set to the beat of the beautiful ‘Walking in the Air’. The Snowman on stage is a beautiful adaptation of the book by Raymond Briggs and Dianne Jackson’s film - enter a wintery wonderland with a boy and his snowman and follow the pair on their North Pole adventure in this festive favourite.

5. The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe

In the middle of wartime Britain, 4 children stumble across an enchanting land covered in snow. Enter through the wardrobe with Peter, Susan, Lucy and Edmund into the magical world of Narnia, joined by a talking faun, a legendary lion, a pair of talking beavers and the coldest and cruellest White Witch. Starring Samantha Womack and inspired by one of the most ingenious children’s books and films of all time, The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe is a spell-binding spectacle which sees the 4 children rally together to save the lands of Narnia from the eternal winter.

6. Peppa Pig: Best Day Ever!

The nation's favourite loveable and bossy pig, Peppa, is back in Peppa Pig: Best Day Ever! and is excited to invite you on a very special day out with her little brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig and it’s going to be the Best Day Ever! Get ready for a road trip full of adventures and fun with all of Peppa’s favourite activities that await - from splashing in muddy puddles to exploring castles and caves, and meeting dragons and dinosaurs there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Gerald Giraffe and Suzy Sheep will join along with plenty of others. There’s music, games and dancing; and you won't want to miss out!

Don’t miss out on your chance to see Peppa Pig and her friends take to the stage, it’s sure to be the best day ever!