Top 5 theatre shows to see this Easter Mar 31, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Easter is the perfect time to hop into the enchanting world of theatre! Whether you're looking to make some egg-citing memories with your loved ones or want to enjoy a hare-raising solo adventure, the West End is exactly where you need to be! There’s no need to hunt for the goods as this year as we've hatched a list of the top five theatre shows that will make your Easter holiday unforgettable.

Top 5 theatre shows to see this Easter

Wicked

This gravity-defying show takes audiences back to the land of Oz, far beyond the yellow brick road. Wicked is a prequel to the classic tale of The Wizard of Oz and follows the story of two improbable friends, who end up teaching each other a serious life lesson or two - Elphaba, the misunderstood misfit, and Glinda, the popular blonde beauty, find themselves caught in themes of friendship, love, and the power of perception, all set to the beat of some of the most iconic modern classics in theatre. Wicked has been a favourite among audiences for over 15 years, and it’s easy to see why - currently starring Alexia Khadime as Elphaba and Lucy St. Louis as Glinda, this musical will have your heart melting (and not with water).

Heathers The Musical

Bitter but sweet - Heathers The Musical is the dark chocolate egg of the basket. Based on the 1988 cult classic film, Heathers tells the story of high school students Veronica and JD, as they navigate the dangerous world of teenage social hierarchies. This murderous affair is a biting satire that pops with colour, all while tackling issues of bullying, teen suicide - and even gun violence. But it’s not all doom and gloom - the show is also filled with catchy songs and equally hilarious moments. Maybe being popular isn’t all that it's made out to be.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

In 2016 the world of Harry Potter cracked open a new chapter and introduced us to the next generation of Wizards and Witches. The award-winning Harry Potter and The Cursed Child takes us on a journey 19 years after the events of the last book, following the story of Harry's son, Albus (Thomas Grant), as he navigates life at Hogwarts and struggles to live up to the Potter family name. The storyline explores themes of friendship, loyalty, and the power of choice, as Albus and his best friend, Scorpius Malfoy, attempt to change the course of history by travelling through time - with some special appearances from the franchise's original characters.

The Lion King

Feel the rhythm of the savannah this Easter with Disney's The Lion King. This magnificent stage adaptation roars with pride and is a breathtaking feast for the senses, with dazzling special effects, vibrant colours, and a truly unforgettable soundtrack that will have you tapping your paws to the beat. Follow Simba on his incredible journey from a curious cub to a fearless king, surrounded by an unforgettable cast of characters, including the hilarious duo of Timon and Pumbaa.

Now in its 24th year at London's Lyceum Theatre, this visionary production by director Julie Taymor is a masterpiece, seamlessly blending the worlds of theatre and film into an immersive experience that has captivated audiences around the globe. This timeless classic will leave you feeling inspired, uplifted, and ready to take on the world.

Back To The Future

Back To The Future is the perfect show for those looking for a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Join Marty McFly as he embarks on an exhilarating adventure to 1955 Hill Valley, where the past, present and future collide. With the help of his eccentric inventor friend, Doc Brown, Marty must race against time to fix the course of history, and ultimately save his own destiny. As he navigates the complexities of time travel, Marty finds himself faced with a daunting challenge: to make his parents fall in love and ensure that he exists in the future. But with a series of unforeseen obstacles in his path, can Marty overcome the odds and rewrite his own history? Back To The Future currently stars Roger Bart as Dr. Emmett Brown and Ben Joyce as Marty McFly!