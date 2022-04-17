Top 5 Heathers The Musical songs #StageySoundtrackSunday Apr 17, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali London’s big fun musical is now playing its extended run at The Other Palace. Heathers the Musical had its London premiere at the same theatre in 2018 before transferring to the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket. Last year the show was revived in the West End before heading out on a UK national tour before returning to London for a new run. It’s safe to say the musical is a fan favourite! But what are your favourite numbers from the musical. Check out our top 5 Heathers songs below for #StageySoundtrackSunday

5. You’re Welcome

This song is led by bullying jocks Kurt and Ram when they corner Veronica in a field. The song is incredibly catchy and fun.

4. Candy Store

No ‘top 5 Heathers songs’ list is complete without the iconic ‘Candy Store’ which is sang by the Heathers (Chandler, Duke and McNamara).

3. Freeze Your Brain

This is the first number led by JD; the other being ‘Meant To Be Yours’. It was a tough choice deciding which of the songs deserved a spot on the top 5 but ‘Freeze Your Brain’ takes that edge as it really sets the tone of the character.

2. Seventeen

‘Seventeen’ is sang by Veronica and JD, and the reprise is sang by Veronica and company. The song serves as a reminder that they are all just teenagers with their whole lives ahead of them.

1. I Say No

It was a really tough choice narrowing down to five favourite Heathers the Musical songs and even more difficult to pick a number one song. However, ‘I Say No’ sits at the top of this list because it’s the epically powerful moment when Veronica takes charge.