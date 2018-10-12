Tom Mothersdale to play The Hunchback King in Richard III Oct 12, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 12, 2018) Tom Mothersdale is set to star as Richard III, Duke of Gloucester, in Shakespeare’s Richard III, a brand-new production heading to the Alexandra Palace Theatre next year.

Previous stage credits of Mothersdale’s include Romeo and Juliet, Boys, The Woods, and King Charles III. Further casting for the play will be announced in due course.

Failure is not an option for Richard III, who will stop at nothing to rule the throne of England. With one king and his son now disposed of, the power-hungry duke is determined to reach the bottom of his hit list and steal the crown. Known as The Hunchback King for his scoliosis and faced with rumours that he murdered those next in line to the throne, the real-life Richard III remains one of the most fascinating figures in English history.

Richard III is an all-new production co-produced by the Alexandra Palace, Headlong, Bristol Old Vic, Oxford Playhouse and Royal and Derngate Northampton. It will be directed by John Haidar (The Little Match Girl, Disco Pigs) and features design by Chiara Stephenson, sound and composition by George Dennis and lighting by Elliot Griggs.

The new and highly anticipated adaptation of Shakespeare’s Richard III is set to premiere at the Bristol Old Vic on 1 March 2018 before making its way to the newly renovated Alexandra Palace Theatre on 13 March 2019 where it will run until 31 March 2019.

Richard III tickets are on sale now.

Purchase your Richard III tickets London.