Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    It's 80 years since Oklahoma first opened on Broadway!

    Posted on | By Rebecca Young

    Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! celebrates 80 years of success! Today marks the 80th anniversary of the seminal musical opening on Broadway at the St James’ Theatre. The show played its first performance on 31 March 1943 and has since enjoyed over 12 productions in 4 countries. The latest innovative incarnation, directed by Daniel Fish, has been nominated for seven Olivier awards and is thrilling audiences at Wyndham’s Theatre.

    It's 80 years since Oklahoma first opened on Broadway!

    Oklahoma! History

    Based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs written by Lynn Riggs, the show ran on Broadway in 1931. However, got further developed by Rodgers and Hammerstein and renamed Oklahoma. On its opening, the show starred Alfred Drake as Curly, Howard Da Silva as Jud Fry and Joan Roberts as Laurey. The show went on to run for 5 years and finished with a total of 2,212 performances. It is considered one of the most ground-breaking musicals from Rodgers and Hammerstein, as it was the first musical to weave together character, song and dance and thus has been revived four times on Broadway.

    Oklahoma! Synopsis

    The plot of Oklahoma follows cocky cowboy Curly McLain and brooding farmhand Jud Fry, as they set their sights upon alluring farm girl Laurey Williams. The pair compete to see who will accompany Laurey to a party. Daniel Fish’s adaptation is a fresh new outlook, darker and pared down but without changing a word. 

    Oklahoma! Cast and Creatives

    The cast of Oklahoma! is currently comprised of Raphael Bushay (The Crucible, Red Riding Hood) as Mike, Arthur Darvill (Rare Earth Mettle, The Antipodes) as Curly McLain, James Patrick Davis (The House of Blue Leaves) as Will Parker, Anoushka Lucas (Elephant, Henry V) as Laurey Williams and many more!

    The Bard Summerscape production features original choreography by Agnes de Mille, orchestrations and arrangements and music supervision by Daniel Kluger, choreography by John Heginbotham, scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Terese Wadden, lighting design by Scott Zielinski, sound design by Drew Levy, projection design by Joshua Thorson, and music direction and additional vocal arrangements by Nathan Koci. It is directed by Daniel Fish.

    Oklahoma! Tickets are Available Now!

    Don't wait another 80 years, book tickets for the smash hit new production of Oklahoma! today!

    By Rebecca Young

    Related news

    Green background. Text: [top] Wicked (the dot on the

    Top 5 theatre shows to see this Easter

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Easter is the perfect time to hop into the enchanting world of theatre! Whether you're looking to make some egg-c... Read more

    TEXT: Al Murray as King Charles II Carrie Hope Fletcher, Mel Giedroyc, Aidan McArdle, Neil Morrissey, Joe Thomas, Tanvi Virmani The Royal Event of the Year The Crown Jewels Written by Simon Nye Directed by Sean Foley

    Tickets are now on sale for The Crown Jewels

    Posted on | By Rebecca Young |

    The royal event of the year, The Crown Jewels is coming to the West End. This riotous comedy based on the biggest roy... Read more

    Text:

    Interview with TINA: The Tina Turner Musical’s Miles Anthony Daley

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical tells the story of a woman who overcame tremendous obstacles to become one of the ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies