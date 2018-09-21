Tina: The Tina Turner Musical extends its booking period Sep 21, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) It was announced today that Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will extend its booking period to 20 July 2019.

The world premiere of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at the Aldwych Theatre has broken all box office records for the Aldwych Theatre. It is said that a Broadway transfer of Tina is in the works, as well as a German premiere. The musical tells the story of legendary music icon Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock n Roll and her rise to international stardom. Tina’s iconic hits take centre stage in this story of her road to success.

The current West End cast are playing until 16 March 2019 and include Adrienne Warren as Tina Turner herself with Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Ike Turner. Madeline Appiah plays Tina’s mother Zelma Bullock with Lorna Gayle as Tina’s Grandmother GG. Each week Jenny Fitzpatrick plays the role of Tina at select performances.

Casting changes for the new booking period have yet to be announced.

Tina tickets are currently booking through 20 July 2019 with over 200,000 new seats available. Book Tina: The Tina Turner Musical tickets now!

