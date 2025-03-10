Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Here comes the West End transfer of Till the Stars Come Down!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Here comes the b̵r̵i̵d̵e̵, West End transfer! Theatre Royal Haymarket has caught Beth Steel’s bouquet and will host the Olivier nominated play, Till the Stars Come Down, from 1 July to 27 September.

    Directed by Bijan Sheibani, Steel’s drama dives into the lives of a working-class mining family as they gather to celebrate their daughter’s wedding. Naturally, as with all good family get-togethers, things don’t stay cheerful for long. And soon secrets flow as freely as the wedding day bubbles. Expect sharp dialogue, raw emotions, and at least one moment where you reconsider inviting your own family to future get-togethers.

    Critics and audiences alike were swept away by the production’s powerful storytelling, with The Guardian hailing it as “magnificent” and The Telegraph raving about its “sheer brilliance.” 

    Here comes the West End transfer of Till the Stars Come Down!

     

    Steel said today: “Having a play staged at the National Theatre in 2024 was a dream come true, to be bringing it to the West End is nothing short of a fever dream!” She added: “I’m just so thrilled that this glorious ensemble of characters gets to connect, with all their life force, to a wider audience.”

    Rufus Norris, director and co-chief executive of the National Theatre commented that he is “delighted that Beth Steel’s brilliant debut play at the National Theatre is transferring into the West End,” adding “Audiences adored Till the Stars Come Down when it was staged in the Dorfman last year and we are all incredibly proud and pleased that this wonderful production by Bijan Sheibani will get to be shared with many more people.”

    Sheibani is joined on the creative team by set and costume designer Samal Blak, multi Olivier award-winning lighting designer Paule Constable, choreographer and movement director Aline David, and multi Olivier award-winning sound designer Gareth Fry. The revival director is Elin Schofield, the dialect coach is Charmian Hoare, the intimacy director is Asha Jennings-Grant and the fight director is Kev McCurdy.

    Book Till the Stars Come Down tickets from 24 March 2025

    Tickets to the critically acclaimed production will be available soon. Don’t forget to RSVP yes to the wedding of the year!

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Starlight Express extends again and announces new cast

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Andrew Lloyd Webber’s turbo-charged, high-octane spectacular, Starlight Express, has extended its run for the f... Read more

    Clueless London tickets

    World Book Day 2025: 9 shows that’ll count towards your Goodreads goal

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The sound of panicked parents assembling a Very Hungry Caterpillar costume from a couple of throw pillows, paper plat... Read more

    The Lion King London tickets

    The Lion King Characters

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    Playing at the Lyceum Theatre since 1999, The Lion King brings Disney’s beloved animated classic to life on the... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies