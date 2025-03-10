Here comes the West End transfer of Till the Stars Come Down! Mar 10, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Here comes the b̵r̵i̵d̵e̵, West End transfer! Theatre Royal Haymarket has caught Beth Steel’s bouquet and will host the Olivier nominated play, Till the Stars Come Down, from 1 July to 27 September. Directed by Bijan Sheibani, Steel’s drama dives into the lives of a working-class mining family as they gather to celebrate their daughter’s wedding. Naturally, as with all good family get-togethers, things don’t stay cheerful for long. And soon secrets flow as freely as the wedding day bubbles. Expect sharp dialogue, raw emotions, and at least one moment where you reconsider inviting your own family to future get-togethers. Critics and audiences alike were swept away by the production’s powerful storytelling, with The Guardian hailing it as “magnificent” and The Telegraph raving about its “sheer brilliance.”

Steel said today: “Having a play staged at the National Theatre in 2024 was a dream come true, to be bringing it to the West End is nothing short of a fever dream!” She added: “I’m just so thrilled that this glorious ensemble of characters gets to connect, with all their life force, to a wider audience.”

Rufus Norris, director and co-chief executive of the National Theatre commented that he is “delighted that Beth Steel’s brilliant debut play at the National Theatre is transferring into the West End,” adding “Audiences adored Till the Stars Come Down when it was staged in the Dorfman last year and we are all incredibly proud and pleased that this wonderful production by Bijan Sheibani will get to be shared with many more people.”

Sheibani is joined on the creative team by set and costume designer Samal Blak, multi Olivier award-winning lighting designer Paule Constable, choreographer and movement director Aline David, and multi Olivier award-winning sound designer Gareth Fry. The revival director is Elin Schofield, the dialect coach is Charmian Hoare, the intimacy director is Asha Jennings-Grant and the fight director is Kev McCurdy.

Book Till the Stars Come Down tickets from 24 March 2025

Tickets to the critically acclaimed production will be available soon. Don’t forget to RSVP yes to the wedding of the year!