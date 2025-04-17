So you’re heading to London! Exciting times. But with so many options, how do you choose what to do? Don’t fret. We’ll put those overwhelmed nerves to rest. We have 14 things to do in London with your family. From your classic musical to sporting adventures, find it all with us!

See a show based on your kid’s favourite picture book

Introduce the magic of theatre to your little one early. Stage adaptations of children’s books such as Julia Donaldson’s Stick Man and The Smeds and the Smoods, Judith Kerr’s The Tiger Who Came to Tea and Dodie Smith’s 101 Dalmatians. Plus, you can see other favourites like seasonal titles like The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. It’s one of the best ways to keep your child engaged and entertained at the theatre and while reading at home.

See a Disney film in real life

So you want to drag your kids away from that screen. Luckily you can enrich those minds and fire those synapses without depriving them of their Disney needs.

Disney’s The Lion King recently celebrated its 25th year at the Lyceum Theatre. Filled with incredible puppets, Elton John songs and the story you loved as a child, everyone from your 8-year-old to your nan will be in awe when that curtain goes up.

Disney’s Hercules will flex those pecs at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane this year. The Greek Myth hunk will fight beasts and Hades while muscling into your heart. And your kids will enjoy it, too.

Go to the circus

A trip to the circus is an age-old tradition, and who are we to argue with tradition? Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular, based on the worldwide smash-hit film, promises to be “the greatest show” for all the family!

Featuring Cirque de Demain Medal winners and musical theatre talent from the West End, this big top has some big talent inside! And with live renditions of all the earworm anthems from the motion picture - ‘This Is Me,’ ‘Rewrite the Stars,’ ‘A Million Dreams,’ and ‘The Greatest Show’ - it’ll stay with you long after you leave it.

Go to a concert

Good music is ageless. And if there’s one band whose music has lasted the test of time, it’s ABBA’s. Take the whole brood to a state-of-the-art spectacular that will appeal to 6-year-olds and 80-year-olds alike. ABBA Voyage is a unique musical experience. Thanks to ABBAtars - essentially sophisticated holograms - you can experience seeing ABBA live like you would have in the 1970s.

ABBA not your thing? Why not try some musicals-cum-concerts like SIX or The Choir Of Man? The contemporary vibes will earn your kids cool points at school, and you can sit down for the whole show. Win-win!

Score favour with a sporting event

Kids love sports, right? Whether the kid in question is 5 or 55, treating them to a unique sport-related evening will make you a winner. For one night only, you can hear from five football legends as they talk about their football careers at Tottenham Hot Spurs with An Evening of Tottenham Legends at the Gillian LynneTheatre. It’s a unique, once-in-a-lifetime event and one of this season’s top things to do with your family.

Go to an immersive experience

There’s nothing like doing a deep dive. Feel like you’re part of the action by venturing into an immersive experience. If your kids are aged 16 or over, why not treat them to 58th Street, a thrilling immersive dining experience set in New York’s roaring jazz age. Descend into a world of Harlem jazz, Park Avenue feasting, and Manhattan Island excess - without the 8 hour flight and jet lag.

If Cuba and cabaret are more your thing, then journey into the rum-soaked world of Havana’s greatest nightclub, Tropicana at Paradise Under the Stars. Another immersive dining experience, Paradise Under the Stars offers mambo, electrifying live music, Cuban feasting and frozen daiquiris. So why not dust off your best dance moves and embarrass the kids.

Go back in time and enjoy high tea

Dinner and a show. Who could argue with that? Well, we’re not arguing with it. We’re just giving it an almighty twist. One of the best meals to have in London is an afternoon tea. One of the best family shows in London is Back To The Future. So why not do both? See the brilliant stage adaptation of the ‘80s classic and dine on a unique afternoon tea at the Cumberland Hotel.

This American diner-inspired menu includes Mayor Goldie Wilson’s Hot Dog, the Delorean pulled pork burrito, E=MC2 Mac and cheese toastie, and Marty’s crispy shrimp tortilla with slaw and spicy citrus sauce. Followed by Doc’s brownies, Biff’s apple cobbler, and George’s fruit macarons. Lorraine’s mini shake milkshakes are also available, alongside Marvin’s berry iced tea.

Go to the ballet

The epitome of class and sophistication, a trip to the ballet is unlike anything else. A display of pure skill, talent and discipline, your whole family will be awe-struck and ready to start practising at home. This Easter, you can introduce your little ones to ballet with Swan Lake The Next Generation at the Peacock Theatre, or journey to The Land of Sweets and Delights with the Nutcracker at the London Coliseum this Christmas.

Visit the wizarding world of Harry Potter

Seven books and eight films not enough for you? Continue the story by seeing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre.

Harry Potter is all grown up. So grown up, his children are now attending Hogwarts. But with a famous dad and a healthy dose of teen awkwardness, Albus Severus Potter is struggling to fit in. Befriending an unlikely classmate, Albus tries to use magic to change the past and better his future.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child comes in two parts (giving you two things to do in London with your family, you’re welcome).

Go on an adventure with the Greek gods

Well, the demi-gods, at least. Based on Rick Riordan’s amazing book series, getting tickets to see The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will earn you godly status with your children. Playing at The Other Palace Theatre it’s an opportunity to treat your whole family to an intimate show. Plus, it’s the London debut, so your kids will impress on the playground when they tell everyone at school.

See a comedy

We all need a laugh these days. Luckily, London is full of them! From stage adaptations of your fave teen movies (like Mean Girls and Clueless) to improv shows like Austentatious, there are plenty of comedy shows to fit your familiar needs. And what’s more appealing than physical comedy? Treat your whole family to The Play That Goes Wrong, or Mischief’s brand-new show, A Comedy About Spies.

Explore London’s best comedy shows to find the perfect comedy for you.

Have a horrible time

Horrible Histories have been teaching and entertaining kids for over a decade. So when the troop is in town, it’s the perfect thing to do with your family. This August, why not have a truly horrible summer holiday at Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - The Best Bits? From Mediaeval monks to Tudor treats, discover a wealth of gruesome facts at this hilarious show.

Go to a panto

You went as a kid (“Oh, no I didn’t.” “Oh, yes you did!”), so share the joys of your childhood with your own kids when Christmas rolls around.

There’s nothing more nostalgic than a British panto. From the tacky costumes to OTT acting, it’s such a unique and niche form of entertainment that hits you right in the memory box. Keep that timeless tradition alive by taking your kids (and your parents) to see a panto in London this year.

Tickets to Jack and the Beanstalk at the King’s Head Theatre are already on sale and there will be plenty more announced closer to the time. You can also support your local theatre by checking out if they’re hosting a panto this year.

Go on a journey into your imagination

Wow your family with the immense artistry and heartfelt story of My Neighbour Totoro. The stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s 1988 animation blew audiences away thanks to its bigger-than-life puppets and child-like wonder. Treat your family to a trip to a magical land when it reopens in 2025.

Where to take family in London?

The West End is the ideal place to take family in London. Not only is it filled with plays, musicals, dance, and opera, there are plenty of other things to do with your family - you can even find free things to do in London, too. From museums to restaurants, parks to shops, boat rides to bus tours. There’s something to suit everyone in the West End.

How do I plan a day in London with kids?

The best thing to do when planning a day in London with kids is to be prepared. After you’ve decided on your destination, choose three different restaurants in the vicinity that will serve kid-friendly food with a quick turnaround time. Then, make a contingency plan. If things go wrong and your kids don’t want to see the show you've booked or experience the adventure you've planned, find something that will make the trip worthwhile even if things go askew.

If you’re seeing a show, make sure you book the best seats in the theatre for you and your family.

Lastly, bring snacks. Snacks are important for any and all things to do with your family in London!