Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Watsons to transfer to the Harold Pinter Theatre in summer 2020

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Following an ongoing highly successful run at the Menier Chocolate Factory, Laura Wade's stage play The Watsons, which is based on the unfinished novel of the same name by Jane Austen that Wade finished, is confirmed to be transferring to London's West End next summer in 2020 at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Tickets for the new run are expected to go on sale soon.

    The Watsons to transfer to the Harold Pinter Theatre in summer 2020
    Pictured: The Watsons cast at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

    Laura Wade's The Watsons to transfer to the West End

    Jane Austen's The Watsons completed and adapted for the stage by Laura Wade is set to run at the West End's Harold Pinter Theatre from 19 May to 26 September 2020 with previews beginning as early as 8 May 2020.

    The news comes after a sell-out run at London's Menier Chocolate Factory. Tickets for the West End transfer of The Watsons are also expected to be in high demand as more West End theatregoers and Jane Austen fans swarm the box office.

    The hit Laura Wade play is directed by Samuel West and features casting by Charlotte Sutton, design by Ben Stones, movement direction by Mike Ashcroft, music by Isobel Waller-Bridge, and sound design by Gregory Clarke. It is unclear if the Menier Chocolate Factory cast will reprise their roles. The West End cast for The Watsons will be announced in due course.

    The Watsons synopsis

    The Watsons tells the story of 19-year-old Emma Watson, who has recently moved to a new town after her wealthy aunt cut her off from her allowance. She is looking to marry a rich man quick so that she can maintain her posh lifestyle. Her list of potential suitors grows, but in the end, will she be able to find herself a husband to avoid living a commoner life?

    The Watsons West End tickets coming soon!

    Tickets for the West End production of The Watsons will be on sale soon. Sign up for our mailing list to be notified as soon as The Watsons Harold Pinter Theatre tickets become available.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    MJ the Musical London tickets

    6 Reasons You Need to See MJ The Musical in London

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    Think you know what to expect from a Michael Jackson musical? Think again. MJ The Musical breaks the mold — it&... Read more

    Just For One Day London tickets

    Top 10 Songs from Just for One Day Musical

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical is the electrifying new musical that premiered at London’s Old Vic befo... Read more

    Stranger Things the First Shadow London tickets

    Meet the Cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    Set in 1959 Hawkins, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a gripping theatrical prequel to the hit Netflix series. Be... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies