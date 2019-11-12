The Watsons to transfer to the Harold Pinter Theatre in summer 2020 Nov 12, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Following an ongoing highly successful run at the Menier Chocolate Factory, Laura Wade's stage play The Watsons, which is based on the unfinished novel of the same name by Jane Austen that Wade finished, is confirmed to be transferring to London's West End next summer in 2020 at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Tickets for the new run are expected to go on sale soon.

Pictured: The Watsons cast at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Laura Wade's The Watsons to transfer to the West End

Jane Austen's The Watsons completed and adapted for the stage by Laura Wade is set to run at the West End's Harold Pinter Theatre from 19 May to 26 September 2020 with previews beginning as early as 8 May 2020.

The news comes after a sell-out run at London's Menier Chocolate Factory. Tickets for the West End transfer of The Watsons are also expected to be in high demand as more West End theatregoers and Jane Austen fans swarm the box office.

The hit Laura Wade play is directed by Samuel West and features casting by Charlotte Sutton, design by Ben Stones, movement direction by Mike Ashcroft, music by Isobel Waller-Bridge, and sound design by Gregory Clarke. It is unclear if the Menier Chocolate Factory cast will reprise their roles. The West End cast for The Watsons will be announced in due course.

The Watsons synopsis

The Watsons tells the story of 19-year-old Emma Watson, who has recently moved to a new town after her wealthy aunt cut her off from her allowance. She is looking to marry a rich man quick so that she can maintain her posh lifestyle. Her list of potential suitors grows, but in the end, will she be able to find herself a husband to avoid living a commoner life?

The Watsons West End tickets coming soon!

