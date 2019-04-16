The Wardrobe Ensemble's Education, Education, Education to receive its West End premiere at Trafalgar Studios this summer Apr 16, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Bristol's Wardrobe Theatre Ensemble are set to bring their award-winning play, Education, Education, Education, to the West End's Trafalgar Studios this May, it has been confirmed. The news comes following the show's successful runs at the Wardrobe Theatre in Bristol, the Bristol Old Vic, and Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it earned a Scotsman Fringe First Award. Theatre tickets for the London transfer of Education, Education, Education are on sale now!

Education, Education, Education transfers to London's West End this summer

The Wardrobe Ensemble's thought-provoking play, Education, Education, Education, is set to transfer to London's Trafalgar Studios on 31 May 2019 with tickets booking now until 29 June 2019.

What is the Education, Education, Education play about?

The provocative piece takes place in 1997 in a secondary school that is slowly falling apart, both on the inside and outside. Set just before Harry Potter became a cult phenomenon and back when Tony Blair was Prime Minister, Education, Education, Education serves as a blast to the past that also ironically couldn't be any more relevant to our times today, as real-life Dolores Umbridgean villain Betsy Devos destroys America's public education from the bottom up while teachers in the UK are forced to take unprecedented salary cuts. Witness an exploration of a nation in special measures and a critique on the subjects being taught in schools and why. And most importantly, discover who is responsible for the decay of education in this unforgettable play that will have you thinking long and hard after the curtain falls.

Education, Education, Education London cast and creatives

The Education, Education, Education play is directed by both Helena Middleton and Jesse Jones. It is set to star Ben Vardy as Tim Pashley, Emily Greenslade as Emily Greenslade, James Newton as Tobias, Jesse Meadows as Susan Belltop-Doyle, Tom Brennan as Paul McIntyre, and Tom England as Hugh Mills. Further casting for the West End transfer will be announced in due course.

The play is co-produced by The Wardrobe Ensemble, Shoreditch Town Hall, and Royal and Derngate.

