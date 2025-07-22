The (Train) Tracks in Starlight Express: A Guide to the to the Songs That Keep You on Track Jul 22, 2025 | By Posted on| By Rebecca Young It's the musical that has been skating into audiences’ hearts since Andrew Lloyd Webber first brought the global phenomenon to the West End in 1984. Starlight Express combines an epic score, world-class skating, and a set that will blow you away. The songs in Starlight Express are guaranteed to get stuck in your head, looping round and round, just like the skaters circling the stage. Find out more about the songs that have transcended time below.

Entry of Trains

The excitement builds as the Child, also known as Control, introduces the competing trains, and the tension gradually rises. This electronic, dreamlike song pulls the audience into Control’s imagination with its high-energy beat and dramatic entrance. It’s the moment audiences know they’re in for a thrilling ride on the express.

Rolling Stock

As audiences learn the hierarchy of the trains, the song introduces them to Greaseball, the diesel engine, the confident leader, and reigning champion. This high-energy rock song showcases Greaseball’s impressive talents and proves he’s not a diesel engine to mess with.

Crazy

Audiences are introduced to underdog Rusty, the steam train, as he fights to compete with the faster engines and shows his optimism and confidence in the power of steam. The song showcases Rusty’s dreams and his dedication to finding a partner to race with.

I Am Me

The show switches tracks as audiences discover the dynamics between the engines and work out the hierarchy of the trains (similar to comparing the London Tube, everyone’s got their favourites). As the audience is introduced to Pearl, the song reveals her understanding of her position and her empowerment as a coach.

Freight is Great

You can’t forget the importance of freight in the railway industry, and this song is dedicated to exactly that. Despite objections from the other trains and engines, who label them dozy, this song introduces the freight trains with a big beat and catchy lyrics, firmly marking their position.

Hydrogen

This is a new song brought to the Troubadour. Despite the other engines’ reservations, Hydra positions himself as a strong contender and tries to win the other trains over by harnessing the power of Hydrogen. This song represents the strength the engine will bring to the race, with its fast-paced beat. It’s no surprise that Hydrogen is a force to be reckoned with.

AC/DC

Performed by Electra, who intimidates everyone with their power and velocity, this song perfectly represents the competition. The electronic style and Electra’s impressive vocals show that the competition for the winner is strong against Greaseball.

Pumping Iron

This song is a powerful way to pump up the audience — Greaseball’s moment to make her mark in the spotlight before the race and face off against Electra for the championship.

Momma’s Blues

This song, sung by Momma, is a uniquely fitting addition to the musical. The folk and blues style showcases Momma’s empowerment and proves she still has a place in the race. It provides a nice juxtaposition against the electronic sounds in the musical and serves as a strong reminder that new isn’t always better.

Starlight Express

The titular song, a powerful ballad, takes the audience on a dreamlike journey as Rusty faces a crossroads with his confidence and sings to the mythical Starlight Express, seeking help. The slower tempo leaves the audience on a cliffhanger heading into the second act and the race ahead.

U.N.C.O.U.P.L.ED

This emotional start to Act 2 begins with a heartfelt declaration from Dinah the Dining Car, who has been dumped by Greaseball for Pearl. As they go in different directions, it offers an emotional look into the fight for the race.

Wide Smile

This is the moment Slick’s true motivations are revealed to the audience, along with her plans with Greaseball and Electra to sabotage the race. The song is cheeky and fun, and a great way to showcase Slick’s role as a double agent.

One Rock ‘N’ Roll Too Many

After a dramatic race, Electra and Greaseball face the consequences of their actions, as the tension and stakes of the competition come crashing down around them.

I Do

The race is over, and the show returns to focus on Rusty and Pearl as they admit their feelings for one another, hoping for a smooth journey ahead.

Light at the End of the Tunnel

The perfect song to tie up the magnetic and energetic show, this gospel-style number will have audiences wanting to stand up and dance. With Momma leading, she tells the other engines and trains who the real winner is and proves the power of steam.

Book Starlight Express tickets today!

Are you ready to jump on the tracks and experience this exhilarating, must-see musical? Book your tickets for Starlight Express at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre today