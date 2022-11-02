The SpongeBob Musical is coming to London Nov 2, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob Square Pants! Armed with optimism, super-absorbance, and a marvellous group of marine friends, the world's favourite sea sponge is coming to take over London and save Bikini Bottom, in the UK Premier Tour of the Tony Award-nominated The SpongeBob Musical! Tickets for this deeply delightful musical are available now for the Southbank Centre, London.

About The SpongeBob Musical

SpongeBob is about to take a break from flipping Krabby Patties as the news of a potential volcanic eruption has hit Bikini Bottom, and the town's residents are in chaos! Once viewed as an overly-optimistic sponge, SpongeBob must now harness the powers of his optimism to save the future of Bikini Bottom.

The odds are stacked against them, and multiple lives are on the line, but SpongeBob is here to save the world! With explosive musical numbers, immaculate choreography and stunning costumes, The SpongeBob Musical is sure to be a family favourite on the West End.

The SpongeBob Musical on Broadway

Based on the smash-hit Nickelodeon animated series, The SpongeBob Musical made its world premiere in 2016 in Chicago and furthermore opened on Broadway in 2017 to critical acclaim. Receiving twelve Tony Award nominations, it is tied with Mean Girls for the most-nominated production.

The SpongeBob franchise is the most successful of Nickelodeon. Created by marine biologist/animator Stephen Hillenburg, SpongeBob debuted in 1999 to critical acclaim and has since become a staple in pop culture, generating over $13 billion in merchandising revenue as of 2019. SpongeBob SquarePants has won a variety of awards including six Annie Awards, eight Golden Reel Awards, four Emmy Awards, 19 Kids' Choice Awards, and two BAFTA Children's Awards.

The creatives of The SpongeBob Musical

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, written by Kyle Jarrow and conceived by Tina Landau. Featuring original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I. Additional songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton and additional music by Tom Kitt. Casting for The SpongeBob Musical is yet to be announced.

Tickets for The SpongeBob Musical are available now!

Are you ready kids?