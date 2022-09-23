The smash hit musical AIN'T TOO PROUD is coming to the West End Sep 23, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas The critically-acclaimed Tony award-winning broadway musical AIN’T TOO PROUD – The Life and Times of The Temptations will make its West End debut at the Prince Edward Theatre, with performances beginning 31 March 2023. The musical is a true-to-life tale that follows one R&B group who redefined music indefinitely. Get ready to be transported back in time to the sweet melodies of The Temptations.

About AIN’T TOO PROUD

AIN’T TOO PROUD follows the legendary rise of Grammy award-winning R&B group The Temptations, from their humble beginnings on the streets of Detroit to securing their place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The musical covers how they met, and how they came to thrive through sheer will and force. AIN’T TOO PROUD is an epic biopic that traverses through their highs and lows and personal and political conflicts. Witness how history threatened to tear apart the group in this gripping recount of family values, loyalty, brotherhood and betrayal. Set within the tense times of a civil crisis, the play is tied together by hits including 'My Girl', 'Just My Imagination', 'Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone', and many more.

About The Temptations

The Temptations are frequently referred to as one of the greatest artists of all time, and the greatest R&B artists of all time. They were ranked at number 68 on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 100 Greatest Artists of all time, and their hit 'My Girl' has been inducted into The Grammy Hall of Fame and has also earned a place in the National Recording Registry. Throughout their career, the group have been rewarded with over 50 gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards, cementing their legacy as American music royalty.

The Creatives Behind AIN’T TOO PROUD

AIN’T TOO PROUD was originally produced by Otis Williams, the groups founding father, and has a book by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, with Tony Award-winning Des McAnuff as director and Tony Award-winning Sergio Trujillo handling choreography, who previously collaborated on Jersey Boys. AIN’T TOO PROUD is produced in the West End by Ira Pittelman, Tom Hulce, Stephen Gabriel and Jamie Wilson.

AIN’T TOO PROUD is coming soon

Whether you’re a fan from the beginning or a casual listener, the endearing and fascinating journey of The Temptations (complete with their signature dance moves and harmonies) is not one to miss. Keep your eyes peeled on our news and shows page for when tickets will be released!