The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13 3/4 The Musical to receive its West End premiere at the Ambassadors Theatre this summer

Pictured: The 2017 Menier Chocolate Factory production of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole age 13 3/4 musical transfers to the West End's Ambassadors Theatre

Adrian Mole, one of the most beloved fictional characters in Britain, is set to take the Ambassadors Theatre by storm this June for its West End transfer that you didn't even know you needed. Set to open on 15 June for a limited season ending on 12 October, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole age 13 3/4 is certainly not a show you want left out on your #WestEndWishList!

Summary of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole age 13 3/4

The musical is set in Leicester in the 1980s and tells the timeless story of teenage angst, a struggling family, and unrequited love, all from the perspective of Adrian Mole, an intellectual poet who feels misunderstood. Considered to be one of the most hilarious characters of all time, he is precisely the hapless teenager that captured the mood of England in the dark Margaret Thatcher era. Now, for the first time in a long time, a whole new generation of London theatre fans can witness this cooky teen in a highly lauded production that will leave them begging for more Adrian Mole long after the curtain falls.

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole age 13 3/4 was first published in 1982 by Methuen and was Sue Townsend's first novel. The best-seller is now published by Penguin Books and in total, the Townsend story has sold an astonishing 20 million copies worldwide and counting. The book has been published in 30 different languages and has spawned a total of seven sequels penned by Townsend. In addition to the musical adaptation, the novels have also been adapted for the small screen and radio.

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole age 13 3/4 creative team

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole age 13 3/4 musical was adapted for the stage from the Sue Townsend book of the same name by Jake Brunger, who wrote the book and lyrics, and Pippa Cleary, who wrote the music and lyrics. The show is directed by Luke Sheppard and features choreography by Rebecca Howell, costume and set design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, musical direction by Mark Collins, orchestrations and musical supervision by Paul Herbert, and children's casting by Jo Hawes CDG.

The musical is produced by the Curve Theatre, Anthony Clare, Ramin Sabi, Knickerbockerglory, and Mark Puddle. It was first commissioned by Curve and Royal and Derngate, Northampton.

In a press release, the Townsend family were quoted as saying that Sue was a huge fan of London's West End and she enjoyed working with Pippa and Jake on the show's creation. They couldn't have been more enthused to see Mole brought back after nearly 30 years.

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole age 13 3/4 tickets on sale now from £18!

Celebrate the summer with tickets for the West End Adrian Mole musical, now on sale from just £18. Whether you remember Adrian Mole from when you were a teen or you're completely new to the character, you're guaranteed to fall in love with The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole age 13 3/4. Book your tickets early for the best prices and best seats at the Ambassadors Theatre.

Purchase your tickets for The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole age 13 3/4 Ambassadors Theatre beginning at £18!