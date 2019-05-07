The Prince of Egypt musical to receive its UK premiere at the Dominion Theatre in February 2020 May 7, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jun 3, 2019) No need to call a plague down on the West End, The Prince of Egypt transfer has finally been announced! The hit biblical musical is set to make its way to London’s Dominion Theatre for an initial 32-week run in early 2020 with tickets going on sale soon in June. The show hails from the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts in California where it received its world premiere in October 2017.

From the animated Prince of Egypt film, courtesy of DreamWorks Animation.

When is The Prince of Egypt coming to London Theatreland?

Based on the 1998 DreamWorks Animation film of the same name, The Prince of Egypt musical is slated for a run at the West End's Dominion Theatre from 5 February 2020 through 12 September 2020, with tickets going on sale 3 June 2019. 🎫

Rumours of the production’s arrival to the West End were fuelled by a private reading which occurred in London earlier this year. Now that the run has been confirmed, audiences can finally cross it off their West End wishlist.

What is The Prince of Egypt musical about?

The Prince of Egypt tells the biblical story of Moses. Set forth on an unforgettable adventure through the mystical world of Ancient Egypt where two men are divided by their secret past after having been raised together as brothers so long ago. One lays claim to the throne as Pharaoh while the other must start an uprising and lead his people to freedom. Both of them face a fate that will change the course of history for good.

The original animated film by DreamWorks was a milestone in the history of cinema and remains one of the most widely praised animated films of all time, both for religious and non-religious people alike. Now celebrating its 20th Anniversary, The Prince of Egypt is set to take the West End stage by storm. Featuring the film's original songs, including Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey's Academy Award®-winning duet of 'When You Believe' plus 10 brand-new songs penned by Wicked's Stephen Schwartz, The Prince of Egypt would be criminal to miss.

The Prince of Egypt West End cast and creatives

An extravagant biblical musical of epic proportions requires a dream team of creatives to make it work. The Prince of Egypt features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the man behind the spell-binding smash-hit musical, Wicked, and choreography by Sean Cheesman of So You Think You Can Dance. It will be directed by Scott Schwartz, who is best known for directing The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Further creatives, as well as the show's cast, will be announced in due course.

How to get the best tickets for The Prince of Egypt musical in London

You don't have to part the Red Sea and embark on a treacherous footpath to get your hands on tickets to The Prince of Egypt. Just sign up for our mailing list and we will notify you as soon as Prince of Egypt tickets become available, that way you can be among the first to book for this London theatre show.

(Update 3 June 2019): The Prince of Egypt West End musical tickets on sale now from £24.