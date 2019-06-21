The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp to transfer to the West End’s Wyndham’s Theatre Jun 21, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Life I Lead is set to transfer to the West End, following a UK tour earlier this year, and will be playing at Wyndham’s Theatre for just eight performances! Miles Jupp will be reprising the role of actor David Tomlinson for the limited run beginning 16 September and ending 21 September 2019. Any fan of Tomlinson will want to be sure to get their The Life I Lead tickets and if you sign up to our mailing list, we will notify you when tickets go on sale!

Miles Jupp to reprise role in The Life I Lead West End transfer at Wyndham's Theatre

What is The Life I Lead about?

The Life I Lead shares its name with a song taken from the 1964 film, Mary Poppins, sang by Mr Banks famously played by David Tomlinson. The play is based on the actor’s life and will explore the true stories many may not know about him. Tomlinson is best known for his roles in Disney films Mary Poppins and Bedknobs and Broomsticks. The Life I Lead looks at the actor’s earlier years after serving in World War II as a fighter pilot.

More about David Tomlinson

If you only know Tomlinson for his roles in Disney films, as many do, then you may not know that there is a lot more behind the English actor and comedian. He may have always been perceived as the perfect English gentleman, but his life was a lot more tragic than his persona would entail. There are numerous tragedies behind our beloved Mr Banks to be discovered. His family life was a horror story full of heartbreak that not only included secrets and hurtful lies but a murder-suicide. The Life I Lead will explore Tomlinson’s private and public life and how the contrasting mixtures made the legend that is renowned in history.

Who will star as Tomlinson in The Life I Lead?

Miles Jupp, one of Britain’s leading stand-up comedians, will reprise the role of David Tomlinson when the play transfers to London’s Wyndham’s Theatre in September this year. The play toured earlier this year including a highly acclaimed two-week run at the Park Theatre in London. Miles Jupp, a father himself, is said to be made for the role and the numerous characters he portrays in this one-man show.

Jupp is perhaps most well-known for being a comedian, and along with his two decades worth of stand-up tours, has appeared on numerous popular tv shows including Have I Got News For You and QI. His other tv appearances include roles in hit shows such as The Crown, The Thick of It and Howards End. Jupp’s theatre credits include Neville’s Island and Rules for Living, both of which ran at London’s National Theatre.

Tickets for The Life I Lead to go on sale on 26 June 2019!

Everyone is aware of David Tomlinson and his unforgettable portrayal as the original Mr Banks in Disney's Mary Poppins, but many may not know about the tragedies in his personal life. You won't want to miss this beautiful and heartbreaking exploration of the actor's life in this wonderful tragicomedy. The Life I Lead tickets will go on sale 26 June.

