    The King and I Celebrates its 72nd Anniversary

    Posted on | By Rebecca Young

    Happy Anniversary to The King and I! The multi-award winning Rodgers and Hammerstein musical opened on Broadway at the St James’ theatre on March 29 1951 and has been adored by audiences for 72 years. The spectacular show is currently touring the UK and stars Helen George as Anna. Book your tickets today to see one of the greatest shows from the golden age of musicals.

    The King and I History

    Inspired by Margaret Landon’s novel Anna and the King of Siam, the original production written by Rogers and Hammerstein had opened to immediate success winning five tony awards including Best Actress in a musical won by actress Gertrude Lawrence and Best Featured Actor won by Yul Brynner. After the success on Broadway with a total of 1,246 performances, the musical had opened in the West End at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in October 1953. 

    The King and I synopsis

    The story set in Bangkok in the 1860s follows Anna as she arrives in Siam in to work for the King of Siam as a British school teacher. As Anna attempts to assist in teaching the King her values she struggles with the stubborn and strongminded King. However, despite this both the King and Anna learn through mutual agreement to understand, respect, and learn from each other.

    The King and I Cast and Creatives

    Starring Helen George (Call the Midwife) as Anna alongside Darren Lee (Chicago, Miss Saigon) as the King of Siam. The King and I is directed by Tony Award winner Bart Sher, who has previously directed Broadway shows South Pacific & My Fair Lady. With book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, The King and I contains music by Richard Rodgers, sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, orchestrations by Robert Rusell Bennett, musical supervision by Stephen Ridley, and casting direction by James Orange CDG.

    Book tickets for this enlightening and lavish multi award winning production

