The hit musical MAMMA MIA! announces a new West End cast

The wild and sunny delights of MAMMA MIA! have captivated audiences for over 20 years. Since its ingenious beginnings, the sensational musical has been adored by over sixty-five million people from around the world and has cemented its legacy as a family-favourite production.



MAMMA MIA! is set for an explosive new booking period in the West End, with a line-up of original casts alongside new and exciting names. Tickets for MAMMA MIA! can be booked for Monday 10th October 2022 to Saturday 30 September 2023 at London’s Novello Theatre.

top row left to right: Meg Hateley, Natasha Heyward, Olivia Lallo, Josie Benson, Gemma Goggin, Mazz Murray bottom row left to right: Miles Henderson, Jake Bailey, Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Christopher Dickins, Stephen Beckett, Norman Bowman.

The cast of MAMMA MIA! 2022/23

The much-adored original lineup of MAMMA MIA! features the incredible Mazz Murray as Donna, Josie Benson as Tanya, Gemma Goggin as Rosie, and Stephen Beckett as Bill. On Monday 10 October the cast will be accompanied by a star-studded lineup, featuring Norman Bowman (Les Misérables) as Sam, and Christopher Dickins (Witness for the Prosecution, Oklahoma!) as Harry.

The cast will be complete by Meg Hateley, Miles Henderson, Natasha Heyward, Olivia Lallo, Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Jake Bailey, Jennifer Adab, Gemma Atkins, Natalie Jayne Hall, Jennifer Hepburn, Frankie Jones, Natalie Langston, Michael Storrs, Simon Willmont, Zac Adlam, Victoria Anderson, Sinéad Courtney, Ellie-Grace Cousins, Lawrence Guntert, David Haydn, Olivia Neville, Annell Odartey, Jessie Odeleye, Callum Rose, Jack Rose, Robert Slatter, Jacob Young, Chloe Way, and Dan Wilshire.

The story behind MAMMA MIA!

Judy Craymer is a masterful producer, who has taken MAMMA MIA! to the big screen. After conceiving the premise for the musical, she later produced an astounding 50 productions of the show in more than 440 cities across the globe, in 16 different languages. The show has grossed more than $2 billion at the box office. The movie is one of the highest-grossing musical films of all time, whilst its sequel is the highest-earning musical sequel in history.

MAMMA MIA! made its London debut in 1999 at the Prince Edward Theatre and has since become a hit amongst audiences, reopening at the Novello Theatre in 2012, it has been seen by over 9 million people.

What MAMMA MIA! is about

The bright and loving Sophie resides with her mother on the idyllic islands of Greece. As her wedding approaches she takes a visit to Donna’s past and decides to invite three of her mother's previous lovers to her wedding. As the men turn up on her doorstep, she tries everything in her power to figure out the ultimate secret - which one is her father?

The show is a heart-warming tale of love, friendship, family, and identity, all tied together by belly laughs, classic ABBA records, and explosive dance numbers. You can learn more about the show over on our MAMMA MIA! FAQ page!

MAMMA MIA! Tickets are available to book now

Want to see a wedding you’ll never forget? Book MAMMA MIA! tickets today and see the new MAMMA MIA! cast hit the stage!