Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about The Great Gatsby Musical? Apr 30, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon The Great Gatsby Musical is now officially opened in the West End. Over a century after F. Scott Fitzgerald first introduced us to Gatsby, Daisy and the glittering chaos of the Jazz Age, London finally gets a taste of the Roaring Twenties with a big, splashy musical production. But did the critics find it a roaring success, or were they left longing for a better party?

What is The Great Gatsby Musical about?



Step into the dazzling world of Long Island’s elite, where millionaire Jay Gatsby throws the most lavish parties in hopes of winning back his lost love, Daisy Buchanan.As newcomer Nick Carraway gets swept into Gatsby’s orbit, secrets unravel, champagne flows, and the American Dream starts to crack.

With a score from Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, choreography from Dominique Kelley and directed by Marc Bruni, this bold new musical promises spectacle, heartbreak, and one hell of a green light. But is it all glitz and glamour?

What are the critics saying about The Great Gatsby?

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘ A full-throttle feast of spectacle and drama’ - Theatre & Tonic

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'Feat of spectacle and seduction' - The Stage

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ' A must-watch for musical theatre aficionado ' - T he Upcoming

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'Big, beautiful and bold' - All That Dazzle

⭐⭐⭐ ' The epitome of a slick, escapist West End night out' - WhatsOnStage

Playing at the London Coliseum until Sunday 7th September 2025, don’t forget to have a read of our review.