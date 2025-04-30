Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    A Definitive Guide to The Great Gatsby Characters

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    Dreamy, decadent, and drenched in drama, The Great Gatsby is the glittering party you don’t want to miss. F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel has inspired countless adaptations, and its characters remain some of the most fascinating in literature. Now dazzling on the West End’s London Coliseum stage, the musical brings these Jazz Age icons to life with song, style, and heartbreak. So who’s who behind the champagne and chaos? Let’s break down The Great Gatsby characters.

    A Definitive Guide to The Great Gatsby Characters

    Who are the main Great Gatsby characters?

    From mysterious millionaires to society sweethearts, The Great Gatsby is packed with unforgettable personalities. But at its core, the story revolves around a love triangle drenched in longing and secrets.

    Jay Gatsby

    A self-made man with a haunted heart. Jay Gatsby is the enigmatic host of Long Island’s most lavish parties, but behind the glittering façade lies a lonely dreamer. Born into poverty, Gatsby reinvented himself to win back Daisy Buchanan, the woman he’s loved for years. His mansion, his parties, even his name – all part of a carefully constructed image designed to recapture a lost romance. In the musical, Gatsby’s charm is magnetic, but the cracks in his dream are never far from the surface.

    Daisy Buchanan

    Daisy is Gatsby’s golden girl – elegant, elusive, and ultimately out of reach. On the surface, she’s the perfect flapper: rich, beautiful, and adored. But beneath her soft voice and shimmering exterior lies a woman torn between comfort and passion. Married to the brutish Tom Buchanan, Daisy is drawn to Gatsby’s dream but unable to escape the gilded cage of her world. Her choices shape the tragedy at the heart of the story.

    Nick Carraway

    Our narrator and moral compass. Nick moves to West Egg in search of the American Dream and ends up caught in Gatsby’s glittering web. As Daisy’s cousin and Gatsby’s friend, Nick watches the drama unfold from the sidelines, often with growing unease. He sees the cracks in the world of wealth and privilege and becomes disillusioned with the people in it. Nick’s final reflections give the story its aching sense of loss.

    Who are the other Great Gatsby characters?

    Tom Buchanan

    Daisy’s husband – arrogant, wealthy, and aggressive. Tom represents old money and toxic masculinity, with a sense of entitlement as large as his estate. He’s having an affair with Myrtle Wilson, but refuses to let Daisy leave him.

    Jordan Baker

    Daisy’s sharp-tongued friend and Nick’s love interest. A professional golfer with a murky moral compass, Jordan is cool, cynical, and thoroughly modern.

    Myrtle Wilson

    Tom’s mistress. Myrtle dreams of escaping her working-class life but finds herself trapped in a world that uses and discards her.

    George Wilson

    Myrtle’s husband – quiet, desperate, and tragic. His discovery of her affair sets the stage for the story’s explosive finale.

    Meyer Wolfsheim

    A shadowy figure from Gatsby’s past. This gangster-like businessman is a symbol of Gatsby’s morally grey path to fortune.

    Which actors play The Great Gatsby characters?

    The current West End cast is a who’s who of stage royalty. Jamie Muscato leads as Gatsby, with Frances Mayli McCann as Daisy and Corbin Bleu as Nick. They’re joined by Amber Davies as Jordan, Jon Robyns as Tom, Rachel Tucker as Myrtle, and Joel Montague as George, while John Owen-Jones plays the elusive Meyer Wolfsheim.

    How to watch The Great Gatsby

    Step into the Roaring Twenties with us. Whether you’re here for the heartbreak, the high notes, or the headbands, The Great Gatsby is one West End night you won’t forget. Check out our review and book your tickets now.

    Hay Brunsdon
    By Hay Brunsdon

    Related news

    Paddington The Musical London tickets

    Dream Casting Paddington the Musical

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    He’s starred in 30 books, 173 TV episodes, three Hollywood blockbusters and now Paddington is set to tread the ... Read more

    Titanique at the Criterion Theatre London tickets

    Meet the cast of Titanique

    Posted on | By Emmanuel Kankam |

    Meet the cast of Titanique Written by an award-winning team - Marla Mindelle,Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue,&nb... Read more

    The Great Gatsby London tickets

    Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about The Great Gatsby Musical?

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    The Great Gatsby Musical is now officially opened in the West End. Over a century after F. Scott Fitzgerald first int... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies