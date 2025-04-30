A Definitive Guide to The Great Gatsby Characters Apr 30, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Dreamy, decadent, and drenched in drama, The Great Gatsby is the glittering party you don’t want to miss. F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel has inspired countless adaptations, and its characters remain some of the most fascinating in literature. Now dazzling on the West End’s London Coliseum stage, the musical brings these Jazz Age icons to life with song, style, and heartbreak. So who’s who behind the champagne and chaos? Let’s break down The Great Gatsby characters.

Who are the main Great Gatsby characters?

From mysterious millionaires to society sweethearts, The Great Gatsby is packed with unforgettable personalities. But at its core, the story revolves around a love triangle drenched in longing and secrets.

Jay Gatsby

A self-made man with a haunted heart. Jay Gatsby is the enigmatic host of Long Island’s most lavish parties, but behind the glittering façade lies a lonely dreamer. Born into poverty, Gatsby reinvented himself to win back Daisy Buchanan, the woman he’s loved for years. His mansion, his parties, even his name – all part of a carefully constructed image designed to recapture a lost romance. In the musical, Gatsby’s charm is magnetic, but the cracks in his dream are never far from the surface.

Daisy Buchanan

Daisy is Gatsby’s golden girl – elegant, elusive, and ultimately out of reach. On the surface, she’s the perfect flapper: rich, beautiful, and adored. But beneath her soft voice and shimmering exterior lies a woman torn between comfort and passion. Married to the brutish Tom Buchanan, Daisy is drawn to Gatsby’s dream but unable to escape the gilded cage of her world. Her choices shape the tragedy at the heart of the story.

Nick Carraway

Our narrator and moral compass. Nick moves to West Egg in search of the American Dream and ends up caught in Gatsby’s glittering web. As Daisy’s cousin and Gatsby’s friend, Nick watches the drama unfold from the sidelines, often with growing unease. He sees the cracks in the world of wealth and privilege and becomes disillusioned with the people in it. Nick’s final reflections give the story its aching sense of loss.

Who are the other Great Gatsby characters?

Tom Buchanan

Daisy’s husband – arrogant, wealthy, and aggressive. Tom represents old money and toxic masculinity, with a sense of entitlement as large as his estate. He’s having an affair with Myrtle Wilson, but refuses to let Daisy leave him.

Jordan Baker

Daisy’s sharp-tongued friend and Nick’s love interest. A professional golfer with a murky moral compass, Jordan is cool, cynical, and thoroughly modern.

Myrtle Wilson

Tom’s mistress. Myrtle dreams of escaping her working-class life but finds herself trapped in a world that uses and discards her.

George Wilson

Myrtle’s husband – quiet, desperate, and tragic. His discovery of her affair sets the stage for the story’s explosive finale.

Meyer Wolfsheim

A shadowy figure from Gatsby’s past. This gangster-like businessman is a symbol of Gatsby’s morally grey path to fortune.

Which actors play The Great Gatsby characters?

The current West End cast is a who’s who of stage royalty. Jamie Muscato leads as Gatsby, with Frances Mayli McCann as Daisy and Corbin Bleu as Nick. They’re joined by Amber Davies as Jordan, Jon Robyns as Tom, Rachel Tucker as Myrtle, and Joel Montague as George, while John Owen-Jones plays the elusive Meyer Wolfsheim.

How to watch The Great Gatsby

Step into the Roaring Twenties with us. Whether you’re here for the heartbreak, the high notes, or the headbands, The Great Gatsby is one West End night you won’t forget. Check out our review and book your tickets now.