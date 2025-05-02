Menu
    Meet the West End cast of The Great Gatsby

    Posted on | By Izzy Amer

    The Great Gatsby has exploded onto the West End, fresh from sell-out success on Broadway. Bringing all the glitz and glamour of the Roaring 20s to London, here are the stars misbehaving at the London Coliseum!

    Who plays Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby?

    Jamie Muscato stars as the enigmatic millionaire Jay Gatsby. Muscato has built a large fan-base while taking on roles like Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, JD in Heathers and Enjolras in Les Misérables.

    Who plays Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby?

    Frances Mayli McCann takes on the role of Daisy. She’s best known for playing Bonnie in Bonnie and Clyde, Heather McNamara in Heathers The Musical and Eponine in Les Misérables.

    Who plays Nick Carraway in The Great Gatsby?

    Corbin Bleu makes his long-awaited West End debut as Nick Carraway. Best known for his role as Chad Danforth in Disney’s High School Musical, his Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate and In The Heights.

    Who plays Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby?

    Amber Davies plays the vivacious Jordan Baker. Davies has previously starred as Lorriane Baines in Back to the Future and Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman, but you may also recognise her as the winner of Love Island season 3!

    Who plays Myrtle Wilson in The Great Gatsby?

    Rachel Tucker plays Myrtle Wilson, following West End credits that include Elphaba in Wicked, Persephone in Hadestown and Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard.

    Who plays George Wilson in The Great Gatsby?

    Joel Montague plays George Wilson. Montague’s previous credits include King George III in Hamilton and Amos Hart in Chicago.

    Who plays Meyer Wolfsheim in The Great Gatsby?

    John Owen-Jones plays the shady Meyer Wolfsheim. Owen-Jones is the youngest actor in West End history to play Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, and has reached nearly 2000 performances as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera!

    Who plays Tom Buchanan in The Great Gatsby?

    Tom Buchanan is played by Jon Robyns. His West End credits include The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera and Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.

    Who’s in the current cast of The Great Gatsby?

    The fabulous ensemble of The Great Gatsby features George Crawford (Newsies), Jordan Crouch (The Choir of Man), Kiara DarioFrances Dee (Matilda the Musical), Aimée Fisher (Wicked), Tom Andrew Hargreaves (Pretty Woman), Alyn Hawke (42nd Street), Ediz Mahmut (Hadestown), Jamel Matthias (Why Am I So Single?), Nevé McGuinness-DyceRose Quellette (The Wizard of Oz), Sophie Pourret (Guys & Dolls), Will Richardson (Les Misérables) and Lily Wang (Burlesque The Musical).

    The cast is completed by swings Liv Alexander (Six), Taylor AlmanLauren Hampton (Mamma Mia!), Jared Irving (Disney’s AladdinSamuel John-Humphreys (Singin’ in the Rain) and Millie Mayhew (Wicked).

    Who was in the original cast of The Great Gatsby?

    When the smash-hit musical opened on Broadway in 2024, the cast was led by the acclaimed Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan, with Noblezada being nominated for  Drama League Award. Noah J Ricketts and Samantha Pauly featured as Nick Carraway and Jordan Baker.

    Are you ready to join the party? Book your official tickets to see The Great Gatsby today!

