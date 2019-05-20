The Girl On The Train to run at the Duke of York's Theatre this summer for a limited season May 20, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jun 18, 2019) All aboard! Paula Hawkins' best-selling novel has been adapted into an all-new stage play for the West End. The Girl On The Train - The Play is set to run at the Duke of York's Theatre in London this summer for a strictly limited season. It will star Samantha Womack in the titular role as Rachel Watson. Tickets for The Girl On The Train in London's West End are on sale now with no booking fees!

Samantha Womack stars in the stage adaptation of The Girl On The Train

The Girl On The Train comes to the West End's Duke of York's Theatre this summer

The smash-hit book that's sold over 20 million copies worldwide is now London-bound as the new stage adaptation is set to open at London's Duke of York's Theatre on 23 July 2019. The limited engagement is booking until 17 August 2019 with tickets available now.

The Girl On The Train West End cast

The new West End stage adaptation is set to star Samantha Womack in the role of Rachel Watson. Womack is best known for her role on BBC's Eastenders as Ronnie Mitchell and has also portrayed leading roles in Game On and Mount Pleasant. Her most notable role in film was in The Kingsman and she is best known on stage for playing the cooky Morticia Addams in The Addams Family musical.

Further casting for the West End run will be announced in due course.

What is The Girl On The Train about?

Rachel Watson dreams of a more comfortable life. Whilst on her daily commute, she observes the perfect couple through the train window, which creates just the kind of escapism she needs. After people watching this couple brings love and happiness into her life, two things that are sorely missing, her fantasy soon shatters like broken glass when she finds the woman has now strangely gone missing. Rachel becomes both a witness and a suspect in this psychological thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

History of The Girl On The Train

Voyeuristic thriller The Girl On The Train began as a novel by Paula Hawkins in 2015 and received worldwide critical acclaim. The international bestseller then became a household name when it was adapted for the big screen the following year. The Dreamworks film starred Golden Globe Award-winning actress Emily Blunt and the major motion picture has now been adapted for the stage by Duncan Abel and Rachel Wagstaff.

The Girl On The Train cheap tickets, London from £15 with no booking fees

Tickets for The Girl On The Train are bound to sell out faster than a high-speed TGV, which is why you should grab a hold of those tickets now whilst you can. If you book your Girl On The Train tickets by 10 June 2019, you can save money on no booking fees. This special offer is valid for all performances from 23 July to 8 August 2019. But be sure to act to fast as the best seats and ticket prices are subject to high demand.

🎫 Book your cheap tickets for The Girl On The Train at The Duke of York's Theatre from just £15 with no booking fees.