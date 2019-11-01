The Drifters Girl starring Beverley Knight to run at the Garrick Theatre in autumn 2020 Nov 1, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Nov 4, 2019) New musical The Drifters Girl featuring music by The Drifters and starring Beverley Knight is set to run in London's West End next October 2020 following its premiere in Newcastle. Tickets for The Drifters Girl are on sale now!

Beverley Knight as Grizabella in Cats at the London Palladium (2015).

New Drifters musical to open in the West End October 2020

It has just been announced that a brand-new jukebox musical featuring the greatest hits by The Drifters is now in the works. The Drifters Girl will star West End musical sensation Beverley Knight and will receive its world premiere on 5 September 2020 at the Theatre Royal Newcastle where it will run until 19 September 2020.

The new production will then transfer to London's Garrick Theatre on 1 October 2020 for previews with press night scheduled for 22 October. The show will run at The Garrick until 13 February 2021.

Spotlight on Beverley Knight

Award-winning recording artist and musical theatre actress Beverley Knight is set to star in The Drifters Girl as Faye Treadwell, who was the world's first female African-American music manager and the widow of George Treadwell, co-founder of The Drifters. Even after George Treadwell's death in 1967, Faye Treadwell continued to manage the band.

Knight's most notable stage credits include the iconic role of Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard (2013), Felicia in the West End production of Memphis (2014, Shaftesbury Theatre), Grizabella in the West End revival of Cats (2015, London Palladium), and Emmeline in Sylvia (2018, The Old Vic Theatre). Knight is regarded as one of the greatest soul singers in the UK and has released a total of eight studio albums, including her 1995 debut The B-Funk. She is perhaps best known for her chart-topping singles "Shoulda Coulda Woulda", "Get Up!", "Greatest Day", and "Come As You Are".

She became a household name when she starred on BBC's Just the Two of Us and has also notably toured alongside boyband Take That and performed at 10 Downing Street at the special invite of the wife of the Prime Minister, Sarah Brown, to support the White Ribbon Alliance for Safe Motherhood Million Mums charity.

The Drifters Girl creative team and casting

The Drifters Girl musical is to be directed by Singin' in the Rain's Jonathan Church and features a book by Ed Curtis, choreography by Karen Bruce, design by Anthony Ward, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and orchestrations and music supervision by Chris Egan.

Further members of the creative team, as well as further casting, will be announced in due course.

The Drifters Girl West End tickets on sale now from £24!

Tickets for The Drifters Girl are now on sale from £24. Be sure to book your tickets early to secure the best seats at the Garrick Theatre whilst stocks last! And don't forget to keep an eye on our news pages for all the latest Drifters Girl news, including further casting information, performance dates, and more.