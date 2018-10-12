Menu
    The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time to extend

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The National Theatre has officially announced an extension for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time. The West End revival opens on 29 November 2018 at the Piccadilly Theatre in London. Curious Incident tickets are on sale now.

    Pictured: Christopher ventures out of his comfort zone to solve a murder mystery

    Originally scheduled to close on 23 February 2019, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time is now booking until 27 April 2019.

    The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time is based on the 2003 novel of the same name by British author Mark Haddon. When it was being adapted for the stage, producers endeavoured to go above and beyond its source material by creating a unique play-within-a-play experience. Rather than sticking to the first-person narrative used in the book, the play is instead narrated by Christopher’s schoolteacher, Siobhan, who reads his detective’s notebook. While not a musical, Curious Incident does feature both stylised movements and choreography, and it is accompanied with jarring sound effects and flashing lights that help to create the illusion of autism spectrum disorder for the audience.

    When Christopher Boone discovers his neighbour’s dog, Wellington, has been brutally murdered with a garden fork, he decides to put on his detective hat and solve the mystery himself.

    The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time recently made our list for the Top 5 Book-to-Stage Productions and has been met with critical acclaim from both audiences and theatre critics alike. The 2012 production of Curious Incident at the Apollo Theatre won 7 Olivier Awards out of its 8 nominations, including Best Actor for Luke Treadaway, Best New Play and Best Director for Marianne Elliott.

    The West End return of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time is poised to be a smash-hit! Don’t let this award-winning play pass you by and book the best seats now while stocks last!

