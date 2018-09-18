The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time returns to London’s West End! Sep 18, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) It has just been announced that The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will return to the West End in 2018. Opening in London’s Piccadilly Theatre from 29 November, the return of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is sure to have London theatre audiences howling for tickets.

Pictured: Joshua Jenkins as Christopher Boone in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time international tour

Christopher is 15 years old, a math genius, obsessed with Sherlock Holmes and somewhere on the autism spectrum. He finds himself at seven minutes after midnight standing beside Mrs Shears dead dog. A dog which has been killed, pierced with a garden fork. It does not matter that detective work has been forbidden by his father, Christopher is determined to find clues and solve this mystery. Different from the novel by Mark Haddon, the stage version is presented as a play-within-a-play. The detective’s notebook Christopher is keeping is narrated to us by his teacher.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time transferred to the Apollo Theatre in London’s West End in 2013. It won 7 Olivier Awards that year, among them Best New Play, tying the record set the previous year by Matilda The Musical. Later that year, a ceiling collapse necessitated the premature end of the show’s run, but it eventually reopened at the Gielgud Theatre in 2014 where it remained until its closing in the summer of 2017. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time could not stay away for long though as it looks like Christopher is back on the case. The 2018 Piccadilly Theatre run promises to be as successful as the previous runs.

Further information about cast and production will be released in due course. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time tickets are scheduled to go on sale 21 September.

Check our show page here for up-to-date information and to book your The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time tickets as soon as they become available.