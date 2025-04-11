The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button Musical Characters Apr 11, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon The West End premiere of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button has taken London by storm — and it’s not just the haunting folk score or the Cornish coastal setting that’s earning rave reviews. This whimsical and poignant tale of a man who lives his life backwards is anchored by a cast that brings heart and humour to every moment on stage. Whether you’re new to the show or want a refresher before your visit to the Ambassador’s Theatre, here’s a full guide to the Benjamin Button musical characters and the actors bringing them to life.

Benjamin Button

Benjamin Button is born as an old man and grows younger as time passes — a reversal of time that shapes his relationships, choices, and sense of identity. In the West End production, he’s played by John Dagleish, whose performance has been met with critical acclaim. Dagleish recently won the 2025 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal — ten years after winning the same award for playing Ray Davies in Sunny Afternoon. His tender, layered interpretation of Benjamin’s unconventional life journey is the emotional centre of the show.

Elowen Keene

Played by Clare Foster, Elowen is the spirited Cornish barmaid who becomes Benjamin’s great love. Strong-willed and deeply compassionate, Elowen’s relationship with Benjamin spans decades — even as time pulls them in opposite directions. Foster’s warmth and quiet strength bring emotional heft to the role, making their love story all the more bittersweet.

Benjamin’s Father

A man shocked and ashamed by his son’s condition, Benjamin’s father is one of the earliest emotional obstacles in his life. Predominantly featuring in the early stages of Benjamin’s story, his actions ripple through the years, shaping Benjamin’s search for identity and belonging.

Little Jack

At one point in the musical, Jack becomes Benjamin’s closest friend and confidant — loyal, light-hearted, and always ready to step into the unknown. His presence provides a grounding and humorous force amid the story’s more surreal elements.

Benjamin Button’s Ensemble Characters

One of the most remarkable elements of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is the rich, multi-layered ensemble. Each cast member brings to life a wide array of characters, seamlessly switching roles to populate Benjamin’s world with friends, family, and fleeting encounters.

Anna Fordham plays Mrs Bennett, Locryn, and Keynvor, while Jack Quarton takes on Little Jack Trenlee, Mr Bennett, and Tonnow. Oonagh Cox appears as Mr Gladstone, Lowen, Ebron, and the Landlady. Philippa Hogg portrays Mary Button, Millie Dyer, an Electrotherapist, and Avoryow.

Matthew Burns plays Mrs Gladstone, Morlan, the Landlord, and a Psychiatrist, while Jonathan Charles appears as Growan, Trenlee Senior, and Captain Carrick. Ann Marcuson brings to life Treth, Morwenna Keene, Miss Moncrief, Maggie Moncrief, a Doctor, and a Drunken Sailor. Damien James plays Mrs Gladstone’s Sister, Tir, Jago Trenlee, Meryn Gladstone, a Fisherman, and Billy Tyne.

Elliot Mackenzie plays Lanow, and Benedict Salter appears as Roger Button and Tewes. Katy Ellis rounds out the cast as Gwyns. Their ability to transform — often in an instant, while playing multiple instruments — brings both intimacy and epic scale to this timeless tale.

Which other actors have played the role of Benjamin Button on stage?

Before arriving in the West End, Benjamin Button began its life at the Southwark Playhouse in 2019. The role of Benjamin was originally played by James Marlowe, and then by Jamie Parker in 2023. They both helped shape the character’s early theatrical life and contributed to the show’s cult following. That intimate production laid the foundations for what has now become a major musical event.

From sweeping romance to existential reflection, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button explores what it means to live, love, and let go. And at its heart is a cast that makes every moment count.