The Curious Case of Benjamin Button Musical: A Definitive Guide to the Songs Apr 11, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon The Curious Case of Benjamin Button musical is a spellbinding piece of theatre that transforms F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic story into a deeply human tale of love, loss, and time. Set on the rugged Cornish coast and infused with folk influences, the show delivers a hauntingly beautiful score that flows like the tide—sometimes still and reflective, other times crashing with emotion. Crafted by Darren Clark (music and lyrics) and Jethro Compton (book and direction), this award-winning production uses song not just to accompany the story, but to tell it. With performers weaving in and out of narration and live instrumentation, the music becomes a character in its own right—tugging at heartstrings and anchoring the audience to the emotional truth of the show. It’s no wonder that the musical picked up a trio of Olivier Awards this year, one for Outstanding Musical Contribution (Darren Clark & Mark Aspinall), one for Mastercard Best New Musical along with the Best Actor in a Musical award (John Dagleish). Below, we explore five standout numbers from the score, followed by the full track list.

Top 5 Songs from The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

1. The Kraken’s Lullaby

Delicately eerie and poetic, The Kraken’s Lullaby evokes the power and mystery of the sea, echoing the show's folkloric tone while telling the fate of Benjamin’s mother. Its lyrics carry both comfort and menace, perfectly mirroring the duality at the heart of Benjamin’s journey. It’s a track that lingers with you long after the curtain comes down.

2. A Little Life

A peppy highlight of the show, A Little Life captures the beauty in fleeting moments and small joys. It’s a song about finding meaning even as time slips through your fingers—a theme that resonates throughout the production.

3. When E’re She Looked at Me



A heartfelt reflection of first love and the fear of not being truly seen, this ballad is simple yet moving. The harmonies, like the story itself, swell with feeling. It’s a musical turning point, allowing the audience to witness Benjamin’s vulnerability and desire for belonging. I love this song - pour me another one!

4. Matter of Time I

A gentle, reflective song, Matter of Time I marks a turning point in Benjamin’s journey. It introduces the idea that time may not always move the way we expect. The lyrics touch on themes of change and uncertainty, offering deeper introspection within the story. It hints at the circular nature of Benjamin’s life and the pain of living in a world where time doesn't quite align.

5. Shippin’ Out Tomorrow



Breaking away from the introspective tone, this track injects the show with energy and a sense of momentum. Rooted in Cornish sea-shanty tradition, it celebrates community, departure, and the changing tides—both literal and metaphorical. It’s the perfect track for Benjamin and Elowen’s long-awaiting, albeit first reunion.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button Full Track List

ACT ONE

Rag Ty Yw Tre The Western Wind The Kraken’s Lullaby A Little Life Underscore When E’re She Looked at Me Matter of Time I The Moon and the Sea Will You Go Underscore Home Underscore Home (Reprise) Shippin’ Out Tomorrow



ACT TWO

15. The Western Wind (Reprise)

16. The Tide Is Comin’ In

17. Matter of Time II

18. The Tide Is Comin’ In (Reprise)

19. Rollin’ Away

20. Rollin’ Away (Reprise)

21. The Kraken’s Lullaby (Reprise)

22. Underscore

23. Home (Reprise)

24. Time

25. Underscore

26. A Little Life (Reprise)

27. Underscore

28. The Western Wind (Reprise)

29. Rag Ty Yw Tre (Reprise)

30. Rollin’ Away (Reprise)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is a heartfelt folk musical that resonates long after the final note. Its songs offer more than entertainment; they offer catharsis, storytelling, and a kind of magic that feels quietly profound. Whether you're drawn to its haunting ballads or buoyant ensemble pieces, this is a score that rewards repeat listens and stays with you long after the final chord fades.

Now playing at the Ambassador's Theatre