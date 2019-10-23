Menu
    The Boy Friend announces further casting for Menier Chocolate Factory run

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Further casting has been announced for the forthcoming Menier Chocolate Factory production of The Boy Friend. The new cast members are set to join the previously announced Adrian Edmondson, Amara Okereke, and Janie Dee. The Off-West End theatre production opens for previews on 22 November 2019.

    Set to join the previously announced cast are Annie Southall as Dulcie, Bethany Huckle as Lolita, Chloe Goodliffe as Nancy, Emily Langham as Fay, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson as Maisie, Matthew Ives as Pépé, Peter Nash as Marcel, Robert Portal as Percival Brown, Ryan Carter as Pierre, and Tom Bales as Alphonse.

    They will perform alongside Adrian Edmondson (Twelfth Night) as Lord Brockhurst, Amara Okereke (Oklahoma!) as Polly, Dylan Mason (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Tony, Issy Van Randwyck (A Little Night Music) as Lady Brockhurst, Jack Butterworth (Hamilton) as Bobby Van Husen, Janie Dee (Follies) as Madame DuBonnet, and Tiffany Graves (The Wild Party) as Hortense.

    The Boy Friend Menier Chocolate Factory creatives

    The new production of The Boy Friend is to be directed by Matthew White and features associate direction and choreography by Bill Deamer, lighting design by Paul Anderson, design by Paul Farnsworth, sound design by Gregory Clarke, hari and wig design by Richard Mawbey, musical direction and supervision by Simon Beck and orchestrations by David Cullen.

    The Boy Friend will run from 22 November 2019 until 7 March 2020 with an official opening night slated for 3 December 2019.

    Tickets for The Boy Friend at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London are expected to go on sale soon. Sign up for our mailing list to be notified as soon as The Boy Friend musical tickets become available.
