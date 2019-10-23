The Boy Friend announces further casting for Menier Chocolate Factory run

The cast of the upcoming production of The Boy Friend

Additional cast members announced for The Boy Friend at London's Menier Chocolate Factory

Set to join the previously announced cast are Annie Southall as Dulcie, Bethany Huckle as Lolita, Chloe Goodliffe as Nancy, Emily Langham as Fay, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson as Maisie, Matthew Ives as Pépé, Peter Nash as Marcel, Robert Portal as Percival Brown, Ryan Carter as Pierre, and Tom Bales as Alphonse.

They will perform alongside Adrian Edmondson (Twelfth Night) as Lord Brockhurst, Amara Okereke (Oklahoma!) as Polly, Dylan Mason (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Tony, Issy Van Randwyck (A Little Night Music) as Lady Brockhurst, Jack Butterworth (Hamilton) as Bobby Van Husen, Janie Dee (Follies) as Madame DuBonnet, and Tiffany Graves (The Wild Party) as Hortense.

The Boy Friend Menier Chocolate Factory creatives

The new production of The Boy Friend is to be directed by Matthew White and features associate direction and choreography by Bill Deamer, lighting design by Paul Anderson, design by Paul Farnsworth, sound design by Gregory Clarke, hari and wig design by Richard Mawbey, musical direction and supervision by Simon Beck and orchestrations by David Cullen.

The Boy Friend will run from 22 November 2019 until 7 March 2020 with an official opening night slated for 3 December 2019.