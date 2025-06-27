Book these summer holiday shows now, and save

The summer holidays are fast approaching, and if you’re already feeling the pressure to plan activities that don’t require a second mortgage (looking at you, Centre Parcs), we’ve got just the thing. Right now, you can grab half-price theatre tickets for some of the hottest West End shows, just in time to make your summer plans shine.

A day at the theatre isn’t just an afternoon activity - it’s a full day out. Grab lunch, explore the area, then settle in for a show that’ll have the kids wide-eyed.

Whether it’s blisteringly hot outside (thank you, theatre aircon) or, more likely, raining cats and dogs, the theatre is the perfect all-weather escape - and a surprisingly affordable one.

Here are seven incredible family-friendly shows offering discounts this summer. But hurry, these offers will end on the 7th July 2025.

Olivier! - Save up to 20% on July and August dates

65 years since its West End premiere, Oliver! cements itself as one of the most beloved British musicals of all time - and this summer, it’s back to steal hearts (and maybe a handkerchief or two). Based on Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist, this show combines gritty Victorian drama with rousing song-and-dance numbers the whole family will hum all the way home.

From the goosebump-inducing “Food, Glorious Food” to the mischievous charm of “Consider Yourself,” Oliver! delivers on both spectacle and soul. It’s perfect for kids aged 6+ and offers something for everyone: a gripping story, iconic characters, and a whole lot of heart. The musical has scooped up numerous awards over the decades and was famously adapted into a six-time Oscar-winning film. It's a truly timeless classic - and a perfect summer holiday treat.

Back to the Future: The Musical - Save up to 48% on July dates

Great Scott! This electrifying stage adaptation of the 1985 cult classic is a guaranteed hit with every generation. With a blend of retro nostalgia, dazzling special effects and infectious new songs, it’s one of the most exciting shows in town. Multiverse obsessed teens love the time-travel plot, adults can’t resist the 80s throwbacks, and everyone goes wild when the DeLorean flies.

Starring teenager Marty McFly and the eccentric Doc Brown, the story sees them hurtling back to 1955 to make sure Marty’s parents fall in love—before he disappears from existence. It won Best New Musical at the 2022 Olivier Awards, and continues to wow West End crowds at the Adelphi Theatre.

Clueless - Save up to 48% on July and August dates

Like, totally iconic. This fabulously fun musical takes the much-loved 90s romcom and turns it into a stylish, pop-fuelled spectacle full of bold choreography and all the "as if!" attitude you could want. It’s the perfect show for teens and tweens, and for any adult who grew up with a flip phone and a fluffy pen.

Follow fashion queen Cher Horowitz as she plays matchmaker at her Beverly Hills high school - only to discover that love can’t be accessorised. It's sharp, funny, and heartwarming in all the right ways. Pair it with a pink lemonade and you’ve got a day out worthy of your kids TikTok.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow - Save up on 32% July and August dates

Calling all sci-fi fans and Demogorgon devotees: this Stranger Things prequel is dark, dazzling, and nothing short of mind-blowing. With West End stagecraft at its most cutting-edge, it's a thrill ride for older kids (12+) and teens, whether they're mega-fans of the Netflix series or just into supernatural suspense.

Set in 1959 Hawkins, the story follows a young Henry Creel as he begins to unlock terrifying powers. The show has earned multiple Olivier nominations for its visual wizardry and storytelling. Think Stranger Things meets The Cursed Child—and yes, the effects are every bit as jaw-dropping live.

The Play That Goes Wrong - Save up to 32% on July and August dates

This is one show where everything goes wrong—and that’s exactly why it’s so right. This side-splitting farce follows an amateur dramatics group whose murder mystery descends into absolute chaos. Expect collapsing sets, forgotten lines, and perfectly-timed disaster. It’s impossible not to laugh.

Perfect for families with kids 8+, it’s the ultimate crowd-pleaser—silly enough for kids, smart enough for adults. Winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, this long-running favourite at the Duchess Theatre is slapstick at its finest.

101 Dalmatians - Save up to 36% on July and August dates

With clever puppetry, brilliant design and a villain you’ll love to hiss at (hello, Cruella), it’s ideal for younger audiences - and a fantastic intro to live theatre.

The plot follows the courageous journey of Pongo and Missis as they race to rescue their stolen pups from Cruella de Vil’s clutches. This charming, family-friendly show is returning due to popular demand after a hit 2022 season.

The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe - Save up to 52% on August dates

Step through the wardrobe and into a magical world in this breathtaking adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ fantasy classic. With epic visuals, haunting music and strong moral themes, it’s an unforgettable experience for children and adults alike.

The story follows Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they discover the enchanted land of Narnia, where an evil White Witch has cast an eternal winter. With the help of the noble lion Aslan, they must find the courage to fight for freedom. A hit on its last West End run, it's a perfect choice for kids 6+ and fantasy fans of all ages.

Alice in Wonderland - Save up to 42% on July and August dates

This whimsical reimagining of Lewis Carroll’s beloved tale is full of colour, music and absurdity, perfect for the imaginative minds of younger theatregoers. Performed in the gorgeous surroundings of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, it’s a dreamlike experience that turns theatre into a real adventure.

Follow Alice as she tumbles into a world of talking animals, tea parties and time-obsessed rabbits. This family-friendly production features playful staging, clever costume design and a whole lot of heart. It’s a gentle, surreal trip that’s just the right amount of bonkers.

Plan now, and save big

While some summer holiday plans send prices into orbit, the West End is offering half-price magic for all ages. With weatherproof venues, top-notch entertainment and shows that spark imaginations, these deals are a no-brainer.

So whether it’s sizzling sunshine or umbrella season, treat your family to a day they’ll never forget - and do it without breaking the bank. Grab your discounted tickets today before they vanish faster than Marty McFly’s family photo.