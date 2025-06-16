Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about Stereophonic?

Set in a 1976 music studio, Stereophonic delves into the creative tensions of an up-and-coming rock band as they record a new album. On the verge of superstardom, the band faces mounting pressures that could either propel them to greatness or tear them apart.

What is Stereophonic about?

Written by David Adjmi, this electrifying play brings the audience into the high-stakes process of artistic creation, offering a fly-on-the-wall perspective on a band balancing ambition, relationships, and the weight of potential fame.

Stereophonic made its world premiere on Broadway in 2024, where it became the most Tony-nominated play in history, with 13 nominations. It went on to win multiple Tony Awards, including Best Play. Following an extended Broadway run, it transferred to the West End in May 2025, where it plays at the Duke of York’s Theatre. Featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, the production invites audiences to step into the vibrant and volatile world of 1970s rock.