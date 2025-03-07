Starlight Express extends again and announces new cast

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s turbo-charged, high-octane spectacular, Starlight Express, has extended its run for the fifth time at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre! The unstoppable train just won’t slow down, with tickets now available all the way through Sunday 1 March 2026.

This electrifying production, which opened to rave reviews last June, has been dazzling audiences and scooping up trophies at full speed. It recently dominated the WhatsOnStage Awards, snatching up seven awards, including the coveted Best Musical Revival, and three Olivier Award nominations!

And that’s not all, prepare for some thrilling new additions to the locomotive lineup! Starting Wednesday 11 June 2025, Starlight Express welcomes: Gavin Adams as Rusty, Sophie Naglik as Pearl, Olivia Ringrose as Greaseball, Asher Forth as Electra, and Georgia Pemberton as Dinah.

They join the stellar Jade Marvin as Momma McCoy and Jaydon Vijn as Hydra, along with Jamie Addison, Jessie Angell, Ollie Augustin, Evan Taylor Benyacar, Charles Butcher, Cletus Chan, Tamara Verhoven Clyde, Jamie Cruttenden, Kelly Downing, Isaac Edwards, Maddy Erzan-Essien, Sam Gallacher, Lucy Glover, Scott Hayward, Dante Hutchinson, Iwan James, Lewis Kidd, Hannah Kiss, Nicole Louise-Lewis, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Jessica Niles, Temi Olawole, Harrison Peterkin, RED, Ashley Rowe, Nicky Wong Rush, Charlie Russell, Gary Sheridan, Lara Vina Uzcatia and Amber Weston, who whizz, race, and soar around the stage, and through the audience.