Sophie Isaacs cast in the titular role of Goldilocks in the new Palladium panto

Christmas just isn't complete without Goldilocks and the Three Bears, the new pantomime heading to the Palladium this December!

Further casting announced for Goldilocks and the Three Bears at the Palladium

It has just been confirmed that Sophie Isaacs is set to headline the new holiday pantomime, Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Isaacs is perhaps most recently known for starring as Annette Hargrove in Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical, which enjoyed a critically acclaimed run at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Other notable stage credits of Isaacs' include Sandra in Made in Dagenham (2014), an ensemble member in Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre (2015), and the role of Heather McNamara in Heathers: The Musical at the Theatre Royal Haymarket opposite Carrie Hope Fletcher.

Also announced for the West End cast of Goldilocks are Janine Duvitski (Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime, English National Opera's On The Town) in the role of Mummy Bear and Lauren Stroud (Hairspray, Wicked, 9 to 5, Strictly Ballroom, Les Miserables) in the role of Baby Bear.

The trio join the previously announced Julian Clary as The Good Ringmaster, Paul O'Grady as The Evil Ringmaster, Matt Baker as Joe The Clown, Gary Wilmot as Dame Betty Barnum, Nigel Havers as Daddy Bear, and Paul Zerdin as Silly Billy.

The cast is completed by ensemble members Alexandra O'Reilly, Amy Thornton, Belle Kizzy Green, Charlotte Bazeley, Charlotte Wilmott, Ediz Ibrahim, Ella Nonini, James Bennett, Justin Thomas, Luke Woollaston, Maxwell Trengove, Mollie McGugan, Myles Brown, Sally Jayne Hind, Samara Casteallo, and Stevie Hutchinson.

Why see Goldilocks and the Three Bears at the London Palladium this Christmas?

Other than the show's all-star cast of musical theatre veterans, many of whom are no strangers to pantomime, Goldilocks and the Three Bears also boasts a number of jaw-dropping speciality acts that will join the actors live on stage. Theatregoers can look forward to rola-bola circus act Sascha Williams and Stephanie Nock; a high-speed roller-skating act from The Skating Medini (Asia and Dylan Medini) — who are one of the oldest circus families in Italy; illusionist Phil Hitchcock; and the youngest stunt driver in Europe, Peter Pavlov, with the Globe of Speed.

The London Palladium's fourth consecutive pantomime production also features an Olivier Award-winning creative team comprised of director Michael Harrison, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Gareth Owen, original music creator Gary Hind, costume designer Hugh Durrant, set designer Ian Westbrook, choreographer Karen Bruce, and special effects designer The Twins FX.

Goldilocks London Palladium pantomime tickets on sale from £27!

This Christmas, Goldilocks goes panto. You won't want to miss the highly-anticipated reimagining of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, which is set to take London audiences by storm. The pantomime production will run for a strictly limited season from 7 December 2019 until 12 January 2020. Come and get your spoonful of porridge now for the best seats at the Palladium whilst stocks last!