Six to return to the Arts Theatre in 2019 Oct 3, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Call them killer queens. This month’s closing of Six does not spell the end for the show as far as the West End is concerned. It has just been announced today that the critically acclaimed, pop-concert musical about King Henry VIII’s six deadly wives will be returning to the Arts Theatre next year with an open-ended run.

Pictured: Tudor queens by day, pop superstars by night

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s Six is set to re-open on 16 January 2019 at the Arts Theatre, where it is officially scheduled to play for 16 weeks in an open-ended run. The announcment comes afer the show received overwhelming critical acclaim and demand that eventually led to a West End extension.

The six spouses of King Henry VIII grab the mic to tell their tale in a 75-minute pop concert that mixes her-story with sassy soul. Currently starring as the eponymous sextuple are Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Grace Mouat, Jarneia Richard-Noel, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Millie O'Connell and Natalie Paris.

Six is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Tim Teiling, orchestrations by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton.

Following the end of the current West End run of Six, the musical will embark on a nationwide tour with stops in Southampton, Kingston, Salford and Glasgow.

Purchase your Arts Theatre Six tickets.