SIX announces West End extension and new cast members! Jun 28, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali They’re one of a kind, no category… they’re SIX and the smash-hit West End show has just extended their booking period until Sunday 5 July 2020! This semi-live concert musical was nominated for five Olivier Awards earlier this year and the hype for the queens is ongoing. The popularity for this show has taken the queens her-story over to Chicago, as well as announcing another UK tour! As the queens continue their reign over London at the Arts Theatre, a further announcement tells us that some of the original queens will be leaving and new cast members have been announced!

Booking period extended for SIX in the West End

How long will SIX be booking for?

Divorced, Beheaded, Live in Concert, but it certainly isn’t for one night only. The hugely acclaimed musical has come a long way since it began at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Following a successful West End run at the Arts Theatre and a UK tour in 2018, the show transferred back to London’s Art Theatre in January this year. The show has since opened stateside in Chicago and another tour has been announced. Now, the queens have extended their residency in the West End and will be booking until Sunday 5 July 2020! Sorry, Anne Boleyn, we’re losing our heads a little!

Who will be joining the SIX cast?

Along with the news that SIX will be extending into mid-2020 comes a new cast announcement and it all seems a little much! Sadly, some of our beloved queens are leaving us and if you want to catch them before they dethrone, then you’ll want to book your West End SIX tickets for before 13 October 2019. We will be saying goodbye to Millie O’Connell who has reigned in the role of Anne Boleyn and Maiya Quansah-Breed who has reigned in the role of Catherine Parr. Also leaving us will be the queens Grace Mouat, Vicki Manser and Courtney Stapleton, whose final performances are to be announced. The coronation of new queens Courtney Bowman (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Anne Boleyn and Danielle Steers (Bat Out Of Hell) as Katherine Parr will take place on 15 October 2019 for their first performances! Also joining the cast are Collette Guitart (Bat Out Of Hell) and Shekinah McFarlane (American Idiot The Musical), with their first performances to be announced. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the announcement of new alternate queens.

What is the her-story of SIX?

Even if you haven’t heard of SIX The Musical you’ve likely heard of Henry VIII’s six wives and that stupid rhyme. Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. Well, SIX The Musical sees the Tudor Queens go from more than one word and gives them the chance to tell their her-story. This isn’t an extension on your primary school history lessons however, because even though the stories are very historically accurate, it is all told through pop ballads in a sing-off! These old school queens turn pop princesses take to the mic to tell you their side and the heartbreak that they endured. It’s the histo-remix pop concert that you never knew you need!

85,000 extra SIX tickets go on sale at noon today!

If you’re a fan of the queens, then you’ll be ecstatic that you can book your SIX tickets up until July 2020. On the other hand, if you’re yet to be graced by the pop prowess of these queens turned pop princesses, book your tickets today and don’t miss out. This musical really is worth the her-story hysteria!

🎫 Book your West End SIX tickets today!