Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Simon Lipkin and Georgina Castle to star in Elf! The Musical

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Son of a Nutcracker! The first casting news for Elf! The Musical has been announced! The musical is due to come to London for a limited Christmas run at the West End’s Dominion Theatre. The 8-week season is due to begin previews on 14 November 2022. Tickets for Elf! The Musical in London are booking through to 7 January 2023!

    Simon Lipkin and Georgina Castle to star in Elf! The Musical

    Elf! The Musical London cast

    Simon Lipkin is set to star as Buddy the Elf alongside Georgina Castle as Jovie. Simon’s theatre credits include Nativity! (Eventim Apollo), Brian & Roger (Menier Chocolate Factory), Guys and Dolls (West End), The Lorax (Old Vic) and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (West End). Georgina’s theatre credits include ALW’s Cinderella (West End), 9 to 5! The Musical (West End and UK Tour), Mamma Mia! (West End), Dirty Dancing (UK Tour).

    Elf! The Musical creative team

    Elf has a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), with songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer). The new West End production will be directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, with original set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, choreography by Liam Steel, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Ian William Galloway and wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey. Casting is by Grindrod Burton Casting.

    What is Elf! The Musical about?

    Based on the 2003 hit Christmas film starring Will Ferrell, the musical tells the story of Buddy, who mistakenly crawled into Santa’s bag of gifts one Christmas Eve. Santa, unaware, takes him back to the North Pole where Buddy is raised as an elf. He grows up not knowing he is human, but his enormous size and poor toy making skills make him face his reality. Fearing he’ll never fit in, Buddy heads to New York City to find his birth father and discover himself, whilst helping New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

    Tickets for Elf! The Musical in London are booking now!

    Make magical memories at the theatre this holiday season. Secure your Elf! The Musical tickets now whilst availability lasts. ELF tickets are selling fast so grab yours whilst you can!

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Text: Kinky Boots the Musical in Concert

    Top 5 Kinky Boots songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Kinky Boots made its West End premiere in 2015 at London’s Adelphi Theatre with Killian Donnelly and Matt Henry... Read more

    Text: Only Fools and Horses The Musical. London

    Les Dennis to join Only Fools and Horses musical

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The West End’s hit musical  Only Fools and Horses has extended its run at London’s Th... Read more

    Image: LP disk to the right. The Drifters on a circle listing The Drifters hits. Text on the disc: A New Musical. The Drifters Girl.

    First Look: New The Drifters Girl production images released!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Felicia Boswell recently took over the role of Faye Treadwell in The Drifters Girl at London’s Garric... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies