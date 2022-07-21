Simon Lipkin and Georgina Castle to star in Elf! The Musical Jul 21, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Son of a Nutcracker! The first casting news for Elf! The Musical has been announced! The musical is due to come to London for a limited Christmas run at the West End’s Dominion Theatre. The 8-week season is due to begin previews on 14 November 2022. Tickets for Elf! The Musical in London are booking through to 7 January 2023!

Elf! The Musical London cast

Simon Lipkin is set to star as Buddy the Elf alongside Georgina Castle as Jovie. Simon’s theatre credits include Nativity! (Eventim Apollo), Brian & Roger (Menier Chocolate Factory), Guys and Dolls (West End), The Lorax (Old Vic) and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (West End). Georgina’s theatre credits include ALW’s Cinderella (West End), 9 to 5! The Musical (West End and UK Tour), Mamma Mia! (West End), Dirty Dancing (UK Tour).

Elf! The Musical creative team

Elf has a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), with songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer). The new West End production will be directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, with original set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, choreography by Liam Steel, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Ian William Galloway and wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey. Casting is by Grindrod Burton Casting.

What is Elf! The Musical about?

Based on the 2003 hit Christmas film starring Will Ferrell, the musical tells the story of Buddy, who mistakenly crawled into Santa’s bag of gifts one Christmas Eve. Santa, unaware, takes him back to the North Pole where Buddy is raised as an elf. He grows up not knowing he is human, but his enormous size and poor toy making skills make him face his reality. Fearing he’ll never fit in, Buddy heads to New York City to find his birth father and discover himself, whilst helping New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

