    Serena Hill appointed as casting director for Trafalgar Theatre Productions

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    It has just been announced that the former Head of Casting for the National Theatre, Serena Hill, is set to become the first in-house house casting director for Trafalgar Theatre Productions, the producing arm of Trafalgar Entertainment.

    Serena Hill, one of Australia's leading casting directors, is perhaps best known for working at London's Royal National Theatre from 1987 to 2003 before taking on the position of Head of Casting at the Sydney Theatre Company and later as Casting Director at the Royal Court in London. In recent years, Hill has also worked as a freelance casting director before being appointed the official in-house casting director for Trafalgar Theatre Productions this week.

    Hill casts for all kinds of different shows, including musicals and plays, and has worked on such big-name productions as Matilda The Musical as well as countless productions for the Royal Court Theatre. Serena Hill expressed her delight in joining the Trafalgar Theatre Productions team alongside Howard Panter, co-founder of the company, and was looking forward to her future role in casting productions for London, the UK, and abroad.

    Howard Panter was pleased to welcome aboard such an established and experienced casting director, whom he felt would become a vital asset to the production team as the company looks to grow and expand. Hill will be based at the London Production Office for Trafalgar Entertainment, located on The Strand, where she will work closely with the West End, Trafalgar Studios, and for both national and international productions.

    Trafalgar Theatre Productions is currently producing the revival of Toby StephensA Day in the Death of Joe Egg, now showing at the West End's Trafalgar Studios.

