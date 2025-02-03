Sean Hayes brings his Tony Award winning performance to the Barbican this Summer Feb 3, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride The critically acclaimed Broadway hit, Good Night, Oscar, transfers to the Barbican for a strictly limited 7-week run this Summer. And with Will & Grace star Sean Hayes reprising his Tony Award-winning performance as Oscar Levant, tickets are sure to go faster than Jack McFarland’s dignity at a Cher concert!

What is Good Night, Oscar about?

The Tonight Show, 1958. Host Jack Paar’s favorite guest, the sharp-witted, neurotic, and wildly unpredictable, Oscar Levant (Hayes), is about to step on stage. Known for his comedic brilliance, unmatched piano skills, and a habit of saying whatever pops into his head (whether the f*****g censors like it or not), Levant is an electrifying presence. And tonight, he’s about to give America a performance they won’t soon forget…

Sean Hayes' award-winning portrayal of Levant was hailed a masterclass in both comedy and tragedy, proving that brilliance and breakdowns often go hand in hand. And, let’s be real—if he can survive years of Karen Walker’s withering insults on Will & Grace, standing his ground (whilst sitting on the famous Tonight Show sofa) should be a walk in the park.

Full of humour and heartbreak, this unfiltered portrayal of exploitation, mental health and the pitfalls of fame, is as relevant today as when the play was set, more than 60 years ago. And as Oscar Levant himself might say, there’s a fine line between genius and insanity—but Good Night, Oscar proves that sometimes, the best performances live right on that edge.

When can I get Good Night, Oscar tickets?

The line between genius and insanity may be blurry, but it’s clear that the online queue for tickets will be long. Get yours when our pre-sale goes live this Thursday, 6th February.