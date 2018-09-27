Save money on the best West End shows using Amazon Pay!

Menu
    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Aug 4, 2022)

    London Theatre Direct announces today nine special Amazon Pay offers. Now you can save £5 on select West End shows when you book through our dedicated Amazon Pay deal page - this even includes shows which are already heavily discounted.

    Pictured: The cast of Kinky Boots

    Our premium West End shows now on special offer include Chicago, Dreamgirls, Kinky Boots, Les Miserables, Mamma Mia!, Phantom of the Opera, Strictly Ballroom, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, and TINA: The Tina Turner Musical.

    Many of these West End shows are already offered at a huge discount, but now, for a limited time only, you can save even more on West End tickets when you book with Amazon Pay on our dedicated Amazon Pay deal page.

    You’ll find the biggest savings for Strictly Ballroom and Kinky Boots. With Strictly Ballroom tickets, you can save up to £40 plus an additional £5 meaning your total savings would be £45. For Kinky Boots tickets, you can save up to £32 plus an additional £5 making your total savings £37.

    With London West End ticket prices steadily on the rise, our special offer is exactly what you need to save big on London theatre tickets!

    Hurry, as this offer will not last! Our special Amazon Pay Offers will end next Friday, 5 October 2018.

    Save money on West End bookings and purchase your cheap London theatre tickets today.

    Please note: All offers are subject to availability on a first come, first serve basis. In order to receive this special £5 discount, all tickets must be purchased using Amazon Pay on our dedicated Amazon Pay deal page.

